Explore South Carolina State Museum’s first-ever online collection database

July 7, 2023 • 
South Carolina State Museum
sc-state-museum-art-sculpture.jpeg

Museum staff with a face jug made in Edgefield County.

Photo provided by the South Carolina State Museum

The South Carolina State Museum‘s art collection (think: 4,500+ pieces of fine and folk art, historic and modern pottery, ceramics, and more) is now available to explore online for the first time.

This project, made possible with funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services’ (IMLS) Museums for America grant and the South Carolina State Legislature, has been years in the making.

While the online database is currently limited to works of art, the majority of the museum’s collections will be added in time for SCSM’s 35th anniversary in November.

Check it out

