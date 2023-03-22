SUBSCRIBE

The night sky with visible bands of the Milky Way.
Celebrate International Dark Sky Week
Protect the night by taking some simple actions Saturday, April 15-Saturday, April 22
March 22, 2023
Dayten Rose
Columbia Hurling Club
Catch the Gaelic game of hurling in Columbia, SC
We’re breaking down the Irish sport of hurling including its rules and where you can catch a game.
March 7, 2023
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
State House -0289.jpg
Spring equinox in Columbia, SC
Visit a local park, participate in a community event, or clean up your humble abode in honor of the astronomical transition from winter to spring.
March 6, 2023
Emily Shea
Our Own Work Our Own Way
Try This: “Our Own Work, Our Own Way” at the Columbia Museum of Art
We checked out the CMA’s new exhibition, which features the work of 42 female artists.
Columbia-SC
Local Gov. 101 for Columbia, SC
Get familiar with how Columbia, SC’s local government works and explore your role as a citizen.
January 17, 2023
Samantha Robertson
Columbia, S.C. city flag
How Columbia’s flag came to be
Read through the timeline of our city flag.
January 9, 2023
Samantha Robertson
Vista-Guild-Columbia-SC-parking
Columbia’s inaugural t-shirt contest
Proceeds of the contest help your community.
January 5, 2023
Samantha Robertson
Face of giant Eddie exhibit with hand holding a dragonfly
Columbia’s biggest 10-year-old boy gets a holiday makeover
We stopped by EdVenture Children’s Museum to check out recent updates to the Eddie exhibit, courtesy of Prisma Health.
Fall in Columbia, SC
Columbia’s Local Year in Search 2022 💻
Think, Spotify wrapped but with our collective browsing histories instead
December 14, 2022
Samantha Robertson
Appalachian Theatre-Boone, NC-Great Escape.jpeg
Great Escapes: Our Guide to Boone, NC
Planning a getaway? Check out Boone, NC, a beautiful mountain town with modern amenities nestled in the northwest corner of North Carolina.
November 16, 2022
David Stringer
A hand holds a paper cup with a Piecewise sleeve around it, backdropped by a counter with plants and patrons drinking coffee at tables.
We tried a dirty chai at six local coffee shops
We tried chai made with espresso from six different local coffee shops around Columbia, SC. Here are the results of the store superlatives.
November 10, 2022
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
Squirrel Carolina Wildlife
Where to take undomesticated animals in Columbia, SC
Ya know, furry friends that confuse your house with theirs. 🐿️
October 21, 2022
Samantha Robertson
Puzzle of pumpkins
A gourd-geous puzzle
October 12, 2022
Samantha Robertson
South-Carolina-State-Museum-Bird-Fossil
Oh, this old bird? SC State Museum adds to fossil collection
catchthecomet_124042122_214045573438722_1251422160185981608_n (1)
Five local public transit options in Columbia, SC
Ride local 🚌
October 5, 2022
Samantha Robertson
