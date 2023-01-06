SUBSCRIBE
Sponsored Content
Culture

Prisma Health On Call: Ask your heart health questions 🫀

What heart health questions do you have for Prisma Health heart and vascular specialists?

January 6, 2023 • 
Bethany HarrisPrisma Health
Sponsored by
COLA.GVL.Prisma Health On Call heart.1.11.23.jpg

Prisma Health heart and vascular specialists are here to answer your questions.

Photo provided by Prisma Health

With heart attacks striking 805,000 people in the US every year (that’s one person every 40 seconds), it’s never too early to learn what you can do to stay on top of your heart health. ❤️

That’s why in this month’s installment of Prisma Health On Call, we’re connecting readers to Prisma Health heart and vascular specialists who are here, on call, and ready to answer your heart health questions. Think:

❓ What can I do to prevent heart disease (or improve my heart if I’m already at risk)?
❓ How do I know if my chest pain is just heartburn or something more serious?
❓ I have high blood pressure — what’s my risk of a heart attack?
What are some heart-healthy foods I can start incorporating into my diet?

Submit your questions below, and we’ll share the experts’ answers in a few weeks.*

ASK THE EXPERTS

Healthcare
More from COLAtoday
United Way of the Midlands volunteers transporting and unloading supplies.
Sponsored
Make a difference by volunteering during United Way’s Volunteer Week
Sponsored by
Nebula seen through the James Webb Space Telescope
Sponsored
Experience space like never before during this new planetarium show
Sponsored by
Doctor holding blue awareness ribbon at her office.
Sponsored
A look at the facts on colorectal cancer
Sponsored by
A rendering of the brand new USC College of Nursing building.
Sponsored
LS3P designs USC’s new College of Nursing 🏥
Sponsored by