Retail
News
Ivy House is opening another location in Columbia, SC
Read about this seven-year journey for this local business.
January 11, 2023
·
Samantha Robertson
News
Introducing Gills Creek Memorial Park coming to Columbia, SC
Explore the plans the City of Forest Acres has for its new Gills Creek Memorial Park.
January 11, 2023
·
Samantha Robertson
History
How Columbia’s flag came to be
Read through the timeline of our city flag.
January 9, 2023
·
Samantha Robertson
Arts
Columbia’s inaugural t-shirt contest
Proceeds of the contest help your community.
January 5, 2023
·
Samantha Robertson
Development
Richland Mall Redevelopment deal is official
Take a look into the largest development project in 35+ years coming soon to Forest Acres.
January 5, 2023
·
Samantha Robertson
Culture
Local stocking stuffer guide for Columbia, SC
We want to see those socks sag
.
🧦
December 12, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
Sponsored
Local (and family-owned) CBD company producing organic hemp products
Sponsored by
a COLAtoday Partner
Food
Late night bites spots around Columbia, SC
Get your grub on 🍟
October 19, 2022
·
David Stringer
Culture
6 Holiday Markets in Columbia and a local gift guide for each.
November 28, 2018
·
6amintern
Culture
Everything you need to know about Cyber Monday 2018 🖥
November 26, 2018
·
STAFF
Culture
The buzz on Black Friday… and Get Outside Day.
November 23, 2018
·
Sam
Sponsored
12 Goodwill gold mining hacks 🔑
Sponsored by
Default Sponsor
Culture
Don we now our worst apparel
December 13, 2017
·
Sam
Culture
Black Friday Guide 🛍
November 23, 2017
·
The State
Culture
#Voices: Five Points faves for the holidays
November 17, 2017
·
Voices
