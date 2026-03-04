Recently Published
South Carolina opens the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, March 6, in Greenville, with fan deals, downtown events, and the Gamecock Club headquarters.
Presales are open and spring temps are rising — here’s where to stock up on natives, heirlooms, and blooms before they sell out.
Camp Cole collaboration brings inclusive fashion, local artists, and a sold-out runway show to Eastover.
Cottontown’s front porches transform into an open-air gallery with art, live music, and food trucks on Saturday, March 7.
The free May 15–16 festival features Martin Bejerano, Lucía Gutiérrez Rebolloso, Endea Owens, and more at Finlay Park.
Columbia-born artist Rodney McMillian debuts a wide-ranging solo exhibition at the Columbia Museum of Art this spring.
Bookmark this guide for a curated list of events taking place each month that we’re most looking forward to.
Spring football gives way to a Darius Rucker–headlined concert and free Garnet & Black block party on Saturday, April 11.
SOCO opens a 9,500-sqft coworking space inside Gather COLA in the BullStreet District.
Dining in Columbia is always a fresh experience, with new restaurants popping up all the time — and more on the way.