Wedding venues in Columbia

Whether you’re getting a jump start on your holiday party planning or preparing for an upcoming wedding reception or family reunion, check out this list of rentable venues in Columbia.

Note: Guest counts and rates are based on estimations and various options available on each venue’s website. Please contact venue owners to inquire about current availability and current pricing.

Intimate Gatherings

Capital City Club, 1201 Main St., Columbia



Rate: Pricing available on request

Accommodates: 40-300

Key features: The Capital City Club offers a unique venue for weddings and views overlooking State House 26 floors above the city.

Carolina House and Gardens, 243 Saluda Ave., Batesburg



Rate: $800–$1,850

Accommodates: 75 seated or standing (both indoors and outdoors)

Key features: This charming venue is nestled in a forested area with a garden view. It’s a historic landmark building with an inn, offering a beautiful setting for ceremonies and receptions.

The Thomas House & Garden, 135 North Palmer St., Ridgeway



Rate: Elopements begin at $350, micro-weddings with cake reception begin at $2500, intimate weddings with catered reception begin at $5000

Accommodates: Up to 40 guests

Key features: This historic venue offers a stress-free intimate elopement, micro-wedding, or small wedding.

Multiple Options

Attendees wait to rise as the bridge arrives to walk down the aisle. | Photo by Matt Wheeler Photography

701 Whaley, 701 Whaley St., Columbia



Rate: $1,400-$4,500

Accommodates: Multiple options with each venue on site.

Key features: This versatile venue offers multiple spaces including the Grand Hall with a glass storefront, the historic Pool with a glass floor and original tile, the Granby Room with original wood columns, the Olympia Room with original hardwood floors and 17 ft ceilings, and the Market with a casual indoor/outdoor feel. The venue also offers a Bridal Room.

1208 Washington Place, 1208 Washington St., Columbia



Rate: Pricing available on request

Accommodates: Up to 400

Key features: Added to the The National Historic Register, historical markers on the ground signify the moving of the vaults to the back of the building in 1950. Today, two vault entrances create a perfect in and out flow for events.

City Art, 1224 Lincoln St., Columbia



Rate: Varies by day and time, ranging from $1000 to $3200

Accommodates: Maxim um occupancy is 300 for food, dancing and some seating-150 for seated meal with dancing.

Key features: A unique urban environment in the Vista, City Art offers a warm and intimate atmosphere among original contemporary artwork. The venue features three galleries, a dance floor, and white lights adorning the trees and antique elevator shaft.

Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main St., Columbia



Rate: Pricing available on request

Accommodates: From 40 to 1400 guests

Key features: Located in the heart of downtown Columbia, the museum offers an artistic backdrop for weddings. The venue is ideal for bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, ceremonies, cocktail hours, parties, and receptions. Dedicated event staff are included for any size event.

Corley Mill House & Garden, 221 Corley Mill Rd., Lexington



Rate: Elopements begin at $350, micro-weddings with cake reception begin at $2500, intimate weddings with catered reception begin at $5000

Accommodates: 200 people indoors for heavy hors d’ouevre receptions or 140 guests for seated dinner. Plus, outdoor space.

Key features: This historic venue offers a variety of packages to suit different wedding styles and sizes and picturesque photo locations — including The Jasmine Arch, The Water Wheel, Balcony, The Pecan Grove, The Pergola, The Carriage Shed, and The Mill Stone.

The Hampton Preston Mansion and Gardens offer classic Southern charm and a greenhouse space. | Photo by Historic Columbia

Hampton-Preston Mansion, 1615 Blanding St., Columbia



Rate: Pricing available on request

Accommodates: 400 outdoors

Key features: The Hampton-Preston Mansion features renowned, historic gardens with green space and the Boyd Foundation Horticultural Center may be included with your rental.

The Lace House at Arsenal Hill, 800 Richland St., Columbia, SC



Rate: Pricing available on request

Accommodates: up to 600 guests for seated dinners

Key features: This three-story historic home built in 1854, is located on the Governor’s Mansion grounds. The Lace House offers a blend of history and elegance, making it a unique venue for weddings. The gardens were renovated in 2008 to restore their existing beauty.

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, 500 Wildlife Pkwy., Columbia



Rate: Pricing available on request

Accommodates: From 20 to 5,000 guests

Key features: This is a unique setting for weddings boasting backdrops like elephant habitats and tropical gardens. The event spaces are versatile in style and appearance.

The River Center at Saluda Shoals Park, 5605 Bush River Rd., Columbia



Rate: Pricing available on request

Accommodates: 90-200 people

Key features: The River Center offers a variety of wedding packages in the 5,000 sqft space.

Robert Mills Carriage House & Gardens, 1615 Blanding St.



Rate: Pricing available on request

Accommodates: 400 outdoors

Key features: The Robert Mills Carriage House and Gardens exudes classic Southern elegance on an expansive tree-lined property, just minutes from downtown Columbia.

The gardens behind the Siebels house are perfect for a reception. | Photo by Historic Columbia

Seibels House & Garden, 1601 Richland St., Columbia



Rate: Pricing available on request

Accommodates: 350 indoor and outdoor. Indoor capacity of 80 seated, 150 standing

Key features: Known for its romantic garden and elegant interior, the Seibels House has been stunning visitors since the 18th century.

Stone River, 121 Alexander Rd., West Columbia



Rate: Pricing available on request

Accommodates: 200-300 guests or seated events with 150 or less

Key features: This is aversatile venue located right by the West Columbia riverwalk with waterfront views. Stone River is suitable for a variety of events, including weddings, receptions, corporate soirees, rehearsal dinners, and conferences. The venue features a main hall, patio, and pavilion areas.

The Gala Event Center



Address: 1801 Bush River Rd., Columbia,

Rate: Pricing available on request

Accommodates: Up to 250 guests

Key features: This versatile venue offers two event spaces, a well-lit patio with pergola, custom barn doors, exquisite décor options for the bridal suite and men’s lounge, and a warming kitchen. It’s conveniently located just 10 minutes from downtown Columbia and within walking distance from The DoubleTree by Hilton.

The Vines of Lexington, 394 Walter Rawl Rd., Lexington



Rate: Pricing available on request

Accommodates: 100 guests (max capacity 147)

Key features: A stunning outdoor wedding and event venue nestled among a beautiful 5-acre muscadine vineyard. The venue offers wedding packages that include the wedding ceremony, 4-hour reception, rehearsal time, use of the bride and bridal party dressing rooms, grooms room, indoor restrooms, tables, chairs, and linens.

Larger Venues

The Cabin at Old Spur, 750 Old Spur Rd., Timmonsville



Rate: Pricing available on request

Accommodates: 200+

Key features: A secluded, affordable wedding venue set on a beautiful 70-acre farm. The Cabin at Old Spur provides an intimate setting for ceremonies and receptions, surrounded by woodlands and a picturesque pond.

The Gwynn Event Center, 537 Clemson Rd., Columbia



Rate: Pricing available on request

Accommodates: 250

Key features: This 5,000 square foot venue in Northeast Columbia features custom hoop ceiling draping, beaded lighting, a built-in stage, and a food prep area. It’s perfect for intimate occasions and wedding ceremonies.

The Doubletree Columbia, 2100 Bush River Rd., Columbia



Rate: Pricing available on request

Accommodates: 50 to 700 guests

Key features: 21,000 sqft of customizable event space.

Medallion Conference Center, 7309 Garners Ferry Rd., Columbia



Rate: Pricing available on request

Accommodates: 300+

Key features: A charming venue offering a taste of Southern hospitality, complete with versatile indoor and outdoor spaces, on-site accommodations, and a ballroom for dancing the night away.

Southern Oaks Event Venue, 2401 Highway 378, Gilbert



Rate: $2,500–$5,000

Accommodates: 200 seated for ceremony, 285 standing for cocktails

Key features: A picturesque venue nestled with gardens, landscaped grounds, and meadows. It offers a ballroom, barn, chapel, patio, deck, and terrace

Woodrow Wilson Family Home, 1705 Hampton St., Columbia

