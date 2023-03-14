Your guide to the 2023 St. Pat’s Festival in Columbia, SC

Alright, Soda Citizens — the 41st St. Pat’s in Five Points is this weekend and is considered Columbia’s biggest event of the year with ~45,000 people participating.
We’re here to give you a full rundown of what to expect, when to expect it, pro tips, and why you should be leaping for leprechauns when the festival gates open at 10 a.m.
Festival highlights
- Here’s the full schedule of events, beginning at 7:30 a.m.
- See the lineup of musicians, including performance times + locations. Bonus: if you want to sing along with a few, or scout ‘em out beforehand, listen to this teaser playlist.
- Don’t miss out on this pot of gold. Snag your $25 tickets here or purchase them for $30 at the gate.
What’s new?
Purchase Lucky Leprechaun VIP tickets. Located near the Postcard Mural in Five Points, it will include:
- three drinks
- climate-controlled restrooms
- yard games
- pub tables
- light hors d’oeuvres
- VIP stage viewing
VIP tickets start at $100.
Is this a kid-friendly event?
St. Pat’s is a family-friendly event with all children 12 and under attending for free. Families can enjoy the must-see St. Pat’s Parade (aka “The Musical Mile”) starting at 10 a.m. across the street from Dreher High School on Devine Street + finishing on Pendleton Street.
After the parade, take your littles to the Pot O’Gold Playland open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on the 800 block of Harden Street, which is included with your ticket. Your kiddos can enjoy carnival rides, magicians, inflatables + more.
Pro tip for parents or guardians — grab a Pot O’Gold Pass to receive a one-time re-entry pass into the festival.
Where can I park?
You will need to download the St. Pat’s Festival in Five Points app for all the parking and shuttle information, but the gist is — You can park for free at the SC State Fairgrounds’ RV lot (1200 Rosewood Dr.) and The Comet will run free shuttles every thirty minutes between 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pro tips
Lucky for you, City Editors David + Sam have some festival pro tips for this weekend.
- Purchasing your beverage of choice from a local bar may just save you a few bucks.
- Find a porta-john off the beaten track to save time in line.
- Map out which artists you want to see + get to the stage early.
This information and more can be found on the St. Pat’s in Five Points website.