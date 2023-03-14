Your guide to the 2023 St. Pat’s Festival in Columbia, SC

Alright, Soda Citizens — the 41st St. Pat’s in Five Points is this weekend and is considered Columbia’s biggest event of the year with ~45,000 people participating.

We’re here to give you a full rundown of what to expect, when to expect it, pro tips, and why you should be leaping for leprechauns when the festival gates open at 10 a.m.

The Five Points fountain is dyed green every year in celebration of the festival. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Festival highlights

Here’s full schedule of events , beginning at 7:30 a.m.

, beginning at 7:30 a.m. See the lineup of musicians Bonus : if you want to sing along with a few, or scout ‘em out beforehand, listen to this teaser playlist

: if you want to sing along with a few, or scout ‘em out beforehand, Don’t miss out on this pot of gold. Snag your $25 tickets here $30 at the gate.

What’s new?

Purchase Lucky Leprechaun VIP tickets. Located near the Postcard Mural in Five Points, it will include:



three drinks

climate-controlled restrooms

yard games

pub tables

light hors d’oeuvres

VIP stage viewing

VIP tickets start at $100.

Parade route map | Photo provided by Five Points Association

Is this a kid-friendly event?

St. Pat’s is a family-friendly event with all children 12 and under attending for free. Families can enjoy the must-see St. Pat’s Parade (aka “The Musical Mile”) starting at 10 a.m. across the street from Dreher High School on Devine Street + finishing on Pendleton Street.

After the parade, take your littles to the Pot O’Gold Playland open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on the 800 block of Harden Street, which is included with your ticket. Your kiddos can enjoy carnival rides, magicians, inflatables + more.

Pro tip for parents or guardians — grab a Pot O’Gold Pass to receive a one-time re-entry pass into the festival.

Map of the St. Pat’s Festival | Photo provided by Five Points Association

Where can I park?

You will need to download the St. Pat’s Festival in Five Points app for all the parking and shuttle information, but the gist is — You can park for free at the SC State Fairgrounds’ RV lot (1200 Rosewood Dr.) and The Comet will run free shuttles every thirty minutes between 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Pro tips

Lucky for you, City Editors David + Sam have some festival pro tips for this weekend.



Purchasing your beverage of choice from a local bar may just save you a few bucks. Find a porta-john off the beaten track to save time in line. Map out which artists you want to see + get to the stage early.

This information and more can be found on the St. Pat’s in Five Points website.

