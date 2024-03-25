Sponsored Content
Arts & Draughts is back (and stacked) on April 12

March 25, 2024 • 
Columbia Museum of Art
A person dances with their arms up and smiles at the camera, with one hand holding a homemade fan

Bring your dancing shoes — April’s Arts & Draughts will also feature a silent disco, with back-to-back sets from Folk Tech and an out-loud solo set by Maya Wang.

Photo by Victor Johnson / The Columbia Museum of Art

Celebrate spring at this biannual party at the Columbia Museum of Art, featuring:

  • Live music from Daikaiju, Powder Horns, and DJ VooDoo Child
  • Debbieoke (read: karaoke hosted by the wonderful Deborah Adedokun)
  • Food from Los Chicanos, Cheese and Thank You, Babcha Korean Food
  • Drinks from Weco Bottle and Biergarden

Guests can also enjoy hands-on activities like:

  • A Unique Perspective Tour through “Darrel Ellis” and “Interior Lives” with photographer Crush Rush
  • A scavenger hunt through the CMA Collection (with prizes)
  • Live screenprinting, printmaking, and figure drawing

It’s all happening at the CMA from 7-11 p.m. on Friday, April 12. See you there, COLA.

Details, tickets + a chance to volunteer