Arts & Draughts is back (and stacked) on April 12

Celebrate spring at this biannual party at the Columbia Museum of Art, featuring:



Live music from Daikaiju, Powder Horns, and DJ VooDoo Child

Debbieoke (read: karaoke hosted by the wonderful Deborah Adedokun)

Food from Los Chicanos, Cheese and Thank You, Babcha Korean Food

Drinks from Weco Bottle and Biergarden

Guests can also enjoy hands-on activities like:

A Unique Perspective Tour through “ Darrel Ellis Interior Lives

A scavenger hunt through the CMA Collection (with prizes)

Live screenprinting, printmaking, and figure drawing

It’s all happening at the CMA from 7-11 p.m. on Friday, April 12. See you there, COLA.

Details, tickets + a chance to volunteer