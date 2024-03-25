Arts & Draughts is back (and stacked) on April 12

Celebrate spring at this biannual party at the Columbia Museum of Art, featuring:
- Live music from Daikaiju, Powder Horns, and DJ VooDoo Child
- Debbieoke (read: karaoke hosted by the wonderful Deborah Adedokun)
- Food from Los Chicanos, Cheese and Thank You, Babcha Korean Food
- Drinks from Weco Bottle and Biergarden
Guests can also enjoy hands-on activities like:
- A Unique Perspective Tour through “Darrel Ellis” and “Interior Lives” with photographer Crush Rush
- A scavenger hunt through the CMA Collection (with prizes)
- Live screenprinting, printmaking, and figure drawing
It’s all happening at the CMA from 7-11 p.m. on Friday, April 12. See you there, COLA.