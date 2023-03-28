SUBSCRIBE
Travel and Outdoors
Travel and Outdoors
How to see the synchronous fireflies at Congaree National Park
Here’s how to snag your tickets.
March 28, 2023 03:22 PM
·
Samantha Robertson
Travel and Outdoors
The ultimate road trip to Charlotte, NC
Hit the road and head to Charlotte, NC — we’re sharing all the details about what to do and eat, plus where to stay.
March 20, 2023
·
Samantha Robertson
Sponsored
3 u-pick farms to check out this spring 🍓
Fresh fruits make the spring season even sweeter.
Sponsored by
a COLAtoday Partner
Sponsored
These 3 equestrian events are sure to stirrup excitement 🏇
Sponsored by
a COLAtoday Partner
Sponsored
Eat your way through Spartanburg’s Spartanburger Trail 🍔
Sponsored by
a COLAtoday Partner
Sponsored
Spring getaway: 6 Greenville events worth traveling for
Pack your bags, COLA — we’re heading to Greenville.
Sponsored by
a COLAtoday Partner
Travel and Outdoors
Enroll in TSA PreCheck ahead of spring travel
Apply online and visit a local enrollment center ahead of spring and summer travel.
February 23, 2023
·
Emily Shea
Sponsored
History + charming architecture meet at this Charleston, SC event
Sponsored by
a COLAtoday Partner
Sponsored
Road Trip: Visit Charlotte, NC to sip, savor + celebrate its booming culinary scene March 8-22, 2023
The Queen City’s award-winning chefs and mixologists are coming together for an exclusive culinary event.
Sponsored by
a COLAtoday Partner
Sponsored
8 ‘trails’ to try in Jackson County, NC
The hiking in Jackson County is great — but there are so many more kinds of trails to try.
Sponsored by
a COLAtoday Partner
Sponsored
Get jazzed about this upcoming Charleston, SC event 🎷
Sponsored by
an AVLtoday Partner
Sponsored
Nonstop progress: How CAE grew + improved in 2022
A look back at Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE)'s transformative year.
Sponsored by
a COLAtoday Partner
Travel and Outdoors
Making your flying process plane and simple
To help make your entire process at Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) as smooth as possible, we’ve created a guide that covers everything from gates and parking to food and bev options.
November 22, 2022
·
David Stringer
Sponsored
Secret Season: The best time to plan a crowd-free escape to Jackson County, NC
Sponsored by
a COLAtoday Partner
Great Escapes
Great Escapes: Our Guide to Boone, NC
Planning a getaway?
Check out
Boone, NC
, a beautiful mountain town with modern amenities nestled in the northwest corner of North Carolina.
November 16, 2022
·
David Stringer
Travel and Outdoors
New ticket counters at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport
The first phase of CAE’s project to streamline the check-in process is complete.
November 10, 2022
·
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
Sponsored
A fall getaway roundup of Charlotte, NC’s must-visit places
Discover Charlotte’s best foodie experiences, autumnal outings + shopping escapes.
Sponsored by
a COLAtoday Partner
Great Escapes
Great Escapes: Our Guide to Franklin, Tennessee
Planning a getaway? Check out Franklin, TN, a quaint town that can cater to adventurers, foodies, and hygge-seekers alike.
October 11, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
Travel and Outdoors
Where to pick apples within driving distance of Columbia, SC
How about these apples 🍏
October 11, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
Sponsored
$1K Staycation Giveaway 💰
Sponsored by
a COLAtoday Partner
Culture
Try This: Explore the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston
August 16, 2022
·
PARTNER
Food
Hit the Road: A foodie foray to Greenville, SC
August 12, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
City
Hit the Road: a 30-mile getaway to Camden
July 15, 2022
·
David Stringer
Culture
Hit the Road: an outdoor adventure to Asheville, NC
June 21, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
Sponsored
Try This: Fly nonstop to Miami from Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) like a local influencer
Sponsored by
Default Sponsor
Travel and Outdoors
Hit the Road: COLAtoday’s summer road trip series
June 1, 2022
·
Emily Shea
Travel and Outdoors
5 drivable beach destinations from Columbia, SC
May 13, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
