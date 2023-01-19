SUBSCRIBE
St. Pat's Festival
News
Your guide to the 2023 St. Pat’s Festival in Columbia, SC
Get ready to shamrock out at one of Cola’s biggest events.
January 19, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
NCAA Women's Basketball: Southeastern Conference Women's Basketball Championship - Tennessee vs South Carolina
Sports
Gamecocks WBB Top seed in the NCAA Tournament
Let the madness begin.
March 13, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
March Madness Feature Image
Instagram
COLAtoday’s 2023 festival and annual events bracket
March 7, 2023
 · 
Katie Smith
south main capital district area plan
Civic
South Main Street’s redevelopment plan.
Picture more trees, buried powerlines, more pedestrian space, narrower streets, and more.
February 20, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
The Dens Hotel Trundle
Development
Hotel Trundle’s expanding into Cottontown
We got an inside peek into the four new spaces, opening this spring.
March 2, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Eat and Drink
St. Pat's in Five Points
Events
St. Patrick’s Day events to try in Columbia
Here’s how to join in on the fun around the Soda City.
March 16, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
4Y3A5392.jpg
Eat and Drink
Biscuit making 101 at Lizard’s Thicket
Lizard’s Thicket has been making its biscuits fresh each morning for 45 years.
February 27, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
Super Bowl food
Eat and Drink
Super Bowl food recommendations from Soda Citizens
So, who has the best local hot wings?
February 8, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Dinner on the green
Eat and Drink
Columbia Food and Wine Festival announces events lineup
The 2023 Columbia Food and Wine Festival highlights the connections between local chefs and South Carolina farms.
February 7, 2023
 · 
David Stringer

Outdoors
Lee Snelgrove Ambassador
Sponsored
Enjoy an outdoor getaway right here in Cola
No need to pack a bag — we’re going on an adventure right here in our hometown.
Sponsored by
Planting lettuce
Home and Garden
Winter gardening tips for Columbia, SC
How to prepare your garden and what to plant in the winter months.
January 4, 2023
 · 
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
4Y3A3936.jpg
Outdoors
Meet your new year’s resolutions in Columbia, SC
December 23, 2022
 · 
Rilee Delgado
Winter weather forecast
Outdoors
Winter weather forecast for Columbia, SC
Prepare for winter weather in Columbia, SC with these seasonal temperature and precipitation outlooks.
December 16, 2022
 · 
Sarah Leonhardt

Travel
Jackson County
Sponsored
8 ‘trails’ to try in Jackson County, NC
The hiking in Jackson County is great — but there are so many more kinds of trails to try.
Sponsored by
South Carolina Air National Guard 169th Fighter Wing at CAE
Sponsored
Nonstop progress: How CAE grew + improved in 2022
A look back at Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE)'s transformative year.
Sponsored by
Sunrise at Columbia Metropolitan Airport
Travel
Making your flying process plane and simple
To help make your entire process at Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) as smooth as possible, we’ve created a guide that covers everything from gates and parking to food and bev options.
November 22, 2022
 · 
David Stringer
Appalachian Theatre-Boone, NC
Great Escapes
Great Escapes: Our Guide to Boone, NC
Planning a getaway? Check out Boone, NC, a beautiful mountain town with modern amenities nestled in the northwest corner of North Carolina.
November 16, 2022
 · 
David Stringer

Home and Garden
Backyard with Generac Generator
Sponsored
Don’t be caught unprepared: The benefits of having a generator
Sponsored by
WestLawn building rendering
Development
The first tenants have moved into WestLawn
September 2, 2022
 · 
Samantha Robertson
IMG_2030
History
Registering your property as a historic landmark in Columbia, SC
July 11, 2022
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Home renovations
Civic
What local companies do you use for home renovations?
July 11, 2022
 · 
David Stringer

