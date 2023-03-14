SUBSCRIBE
Events
Lifestyle
Outdoors
Arts
Home and Garden
History
Eat and Drink
Travel
Biz
Development
Civic
Transportation
City Planning
Shop
Advertise
Paid Content/Display
Listings
Events
Support Us
instagram
facebook
linkedin
Menu
Events
Lifestyle
Outdoors
Arts
Home and Garden
History
Eat and Drink
Travel
Biz
Development
Civic
Transportation
City Planning
Shop
Advertise
Paid Content/Display
Listings
Events
Support Us
instagram
facebook
linkedin
Search Query
Submit Search
Show Search
City
Culture
Your guide to the 2023 St. Pat’s Festival in Columbia, SC
Get ready to shamrock out
March 14, 2023 02:02 AM
·
Samantha Robertson
City
Finlay Park’s revitalization project
Funding was approved and a groundbreaking is in the near future.
February 22, 2023
·
Samantha Robertson
City
South Main Street’s redevelopment plan.
Picture more trees, buried powerlines, more pedestrian space, narrower streets, and more.
February 20, 2023
·
Samantha Robertson
City
Local Gov. 101 for Columbia, SC
Get familiar with how Columbia, SC’s local government works and explore your role as a citizen.
January 17, 2023
·
Samantha Robertson
Development
Columbia, SC’s latest development in the Innovista Master Plan
Phase two is complete as Columbia looks forward to phase three.
December 8, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
Development
Developments coming soon to West Columbia, SC
West Columbia has been busy and it’s only getting busier with a new $60 million development coming soon.
December 6, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
City
Your guide to Election Day in Columbia, SC
Election Day is Tues., Nov. 8. Here’s the need-to-know information. 🗳
November 4, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
City
Early voting information for Columbia, SC
The need-to-know info about the general elections happening in the Midlands.
October 25, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
City
35 volunteer opportunities in Columbia, SC
This list of volunteer opportunities in Columbia, SC includes everything from Sistercare to the Columbia Museum of Art.
October 19, 2022
·
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
City
City Market in the Vista: One-stop shop for eating, dining + celebrating
August 22, 2022
·
Garcelle Vierra Erdie
City
Give 8/28 supports 130+ local Black-led/Black-benefiting nonprofits
August 19, 2022
·
Rachel Taylor-Northam
City
10 tips for freshmen living in Columbia, SC
August 16, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
City
Changes at UofSC ahead of the 2022-23 school year
August 10, 2022
·
David Stringer
City
Be the Broker: what would you like to see in these spaces?
August 6, 2022
·
David Stringer
City
How Public Works works in Columbia, SC
August 4, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
City
Lake Murray to downtown Columbia river walk connection
August 4, 2022
·
David Stringer
City
A look back on Columbia, SC’s drinking water history
July 28, 2022
·
David Stringer
Sponsored
United Way’s Midlands Reading Consortium seeking volunteer community readers for the 2022-2023 school year
Sponsored by
Default Sponsor
Food
Summer recipe from Chef Jessica Shillato of Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering
July 21, 2022
·
Emily Shea
City
Tasty Tomato Festival returns
July 20, 2022
·
David Stringer
City
Dog parks around Columbia, SC
July 19, 2022
·
David Stringer
City
Hit the Road: a 30-mile getaway to Camden
July 15, 2022
·
David Stringer
City
Hotel Trundle expands to Main Street
July 12, 2022
·
David Stringer
History
Registering your property as a historic landmark in Columbia, SC
July 11, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
City
What local companies do you use for home renovations?
July 11, 2022
·
David Stringer
News
New $20 million development coming from UofSC and Lexington Medical Center partnership
July 7, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
Culture
Side hustles to make extra money in Columbia, SC
July 1, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
City
Firework displays and rules around the Soda City
June 30, 2022
·
David Stringer
News
UofSC’s 2022-2023 fiscal year budget breakdown
June 29, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
City
A breakdown of Columbia, SC’s fiscal year 2022-2023 budget
June 27, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
City
12 questions with Allen Robertson in Columbia, SC
June 23, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
Load More
Join 50,000+ Locals Reading COLAtoday
Email
(Required)
Submit