City

uUhdYidI
Culture
Your guide to the 2023 St. Pat’s Festival in Columbia, SC
Get ready to shamrock out
March 14, 2023 02:02 AM
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Finlay Park
City
Finlay Park’s revitalization project
Funding was approved and a groundbreaking is in the near future.
February 22, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
south main capital district area plan
City
South Main Street’s redevelopment plan.
Picture more trees, buried powerlines, more pedestrian space, narrower streets, and more.
February 20, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Columbia-SC
City
Local Gov. 101 for Columbia, SC
Get familiar with how Columbia, SC’s local government works and explore your role as a citizen.
January 17, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Innovista Master Plan
Development
Columbia, SC’s latest development in the Innovista Master Plan
Phase two is complete as Columbia looks forward to phase three.
December 8, 2022
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Langley Pointe Apartments map
Development
Developments coming soon to West Columbia, SC
West Columbia has been busy and it’s only getting busier with a new $60 million development coming soon.
December 6, 2022
 · 
Samantha Robertson
SC-Election Results - feature image
City
Your guide to Election Day in Columbia, SC
Election Day is Tues., Nov. 8. Here’s the need-to-know information. 🗳
November 4, 2022
 · 
Samantha Robertson
I-voted-sticker
City
Early voting information for Columbia, SC
The need-to-know info about the general elections happening in the Midlands.
October 25, 2022
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Woman duct taping a box closed at a food drive.
City
35 volunteer opportunities in Columbia, SC
This list of volunteer opportunities in Columbia, SC includes everything from Sistercare to the Columbia Museum of Art.
October 19, 2022
 · 
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
GrillMarks_patio
City
City Market in the Vista: One-stop shop for eating, dining + celebrating
August 22, 2022
 · 
Garcelle Vierra Erdie
City
Give 8/28 supports 130+ local Black-led/Black-benefiting nonprofits
August 19, 2022
 · 
Rachel Taylor-Northam
City
10 tips for freshmen living in Columbia, SC
August 16, 2022
 · 
Samantha Robertson
384982d1-eb3b-4eba-80f2-fc5a97cd9575
City
Changes at UofSC ahead of the 2022-23 school year
August 10, 2022
 · 
David Stringer
City
Be the Broker: what would you like to see in these spaces?
August 6, 2022
 · 
David Stringer
Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 11.49.34 AM
City
How Public Works works in Columbia, SC
August 4, 2022
 · 
Samantha Robertson
City
Lake Murray to downtown Columbia river walk connection
August 4, 2022
 · 
David Stringer
waterworks
City
A look back on Columbia, SC’s drinking water history
July 28, 2022
 · 
David Stringer
MRC Vol1
Sponsored
United Way’s Midlands Reading Consortium seeking volunteer community readers for the 2022-2023 school year
Sponsored by
Image from iOS (34)
Food
Summer recipe from Chef Jessica Shillato of Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering
July 21, 2022
 · 
Emily Shea
cherokee purples BIG
City
Tasty Tomato Festival returns
July 20, 2022
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_7217
City
Dog parks around Columbia, SC
July 19, 2022
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_1924
City
Hit the Road: a 30-mile getaway to Camden
July 15, 2022
 · 
David Stringer
Hotel Trundle
City
Hotel Trundle expands to Main Street
July 12, 2022
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_2030
History
Registering your property as a historic landmark in Columbia, SC
July 11, 2022
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Image from iOS (7)
City
What local companies do you use for home renovations?
July 11, 2022
 · 
David Stringer
292324611_164793549384749_5659075615492948125_n
News
New $20 million development coming from UofSC and Lexington Medical Center partnership
July 7, 2022
 · 
Samantha Robertson
IMG_3331 (1)
Culture
Side hustles to make extra money in Columbia, SC
July 1, 2022
 · 
Samantha Robertson
210918_DroneFireworks_Final copy
City
Firework displays and rules around the Soda City
June 30, 2022
 · 
David Stringer
Processed with VSCO with j2 preset
News
UofSC’s 2022-2023 fiscal year budget breakdown
June 29, 2022
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Cola-skyline-0374
City
A breakdown of Columbia, SC’s fiscal year 2022-2023 budget
June 27, 2022
 · 
Samantha Robertson
1 Person feature
City
12 questions with Allen Robertson in Columbia, SC
June 23, 2022
 · 
Samantha Robertson
