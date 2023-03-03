SUBSCRIBE

Real Estate

A rendering of the brand new USC College of Nursing building.
Development
LS3P designs USC’s new College of Nursing 🏥
The University of South Carolina has partnered with Lexington Medical Center to build the new College of Nursing building at LMC’s Sunset Court Campus in West Columbia — directly across from the main hospital.
Sponsored by
Scout.jpeg
Development
Scout Motors to build manufacturing plant in Columbia
Scout Motors Inc., is hittin’ the road
March 3, 2023
The outside of the Columbiana Station.
Sponsored
Be the Broker: Who do you want to see move into Columbiana Station?
We want to know what you think should open up in this space.
Sponsored by
The Dens Hotel Trundle
Development
Hotel Trundle’s expanding into Cottontown
We got an inside peek into the four new spaces, opening this spring.
March 2, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
4Y3A5476.jpg
Development
What’s new in the Five Points District?
Over the past year, eight new food and retail businesses have opened in the Five Points District.
March 1, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
College of Nursing Rendering_No Cars_2023.jpg
Development
USC and Lexington Medical Center break ground on College of Nursing
The new College of Nursing is expected to be completed by fall 2024.
February 21, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
A wide shot of the spacious living room in one of the townhome units.
Sponsored
These townhomes combine historic charm and modern living
A former school building in Earlewood has been transformed into 11 unique townhomes.
Sponsored by
8ef67307-athletics_development_map_1.jpg
Development
USC announces the Stadium Project to modernize Williams-Brice
The plans would develop 800 acres near the Congaree River and 17 acres around Colonial Life Arena.
February 7, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
Backyard of a home with a patio, chairs, table and a Generac Generator
Sponsored
Don’t be caught unprepared: The benefits of having a generator
Sponsored by
mall-rendering.png
Development
Richland Mall Redevelopment deal is official
Take a look into the largest development project in 35+ years coming soon to Forest Acres.
January 5, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Innovista Master Plan
Development
Columbia, SC’s latest development in the Innovista Master Plan
Phase two is complete as Columbia looks forward to phase three.
December 8, 2022
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Langley Pointe Apartments map
Development
Developments coming soon to West Columbia, SC
West Columbia has been busy and it’s only getting busier with a new $60 million development coming soon.
December 6, 2022
 · 
Samantha Robertson
COLA-Lexington Medical Center GME facility-12.1.22.png
Sponsored
Recruitment begins for Lexington Medical Center’s new GME program
Sponsored by
All Good Books-3714.jpg
Development
All Good Books — Cola’s new independent bookstore
November 17, 2022
 · 
David Stringer
Screen Shot 2022-11-15 at 2.41.32 PM.png
Development
Design plans for Finlay Park renovation
November 15, 2022
 · 
David Stringer
mall-rendering.png
Development
Richland Mall redevelopment includes apartments, a grocery store, and a park
Parts of the mall will be demolished in the process
November 9, 2022
 · 
David Stringer
Screen Shot 2022-11-04 at 2.23.41 PM.png
Development
An award winning puzzle
Uncover a local award-winning construction.
November 4, 2022
 · 
David Stringer
Columbia SC Oct 2022-3745.jpg
Development
A look at tourism in Columbia, SC
According the latest numbers from Experience Columbia
November 3, 2022
 · 
David Stringer
Colite City .jpeg
Development
Colite City campus for creators and builders
Meet the Midlands’ next major hub
October 20, 2022
 · 
David Stringer
FullSizeRender 2
Development
10 Developments currently underway around Columbia, SC
Giving you the updates + deets on several development projects
October 13, 2022
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Beverly Apartments
Development
New housing developments in Columbia, SC
One historic renovation and a new construction
October 12, 2022
WECO SIGN HOMAGE
Development
WECO sign to be removed and refurbished
Rack ‘em up
September 16, 2022
WestLawn building rendering 1
Development
The first tenants have moved into WestLawn
September 2, 2022
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Interior of Smoked restaurant in Columbia, SC.
Sponsored
The local architecture firm behind some of Soda City’s favorite spots 👀
Sponsored by
IMG_2030
History
Registering your property as a historic landmark in Columbia, SC
July 11, 2022
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Image from iOS (7)
City
What local companies do you use for home renovations?
July 11, 2022
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_6410And8more_Realistic_edit_reduce
Sponsored
Be the Broker: What do you want to see at 1112 Harden St.?
Sponsored by
Join 50,000+ Locals Reading COLAtoday