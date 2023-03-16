SUBSCRIBE
Food
Events
St. Patrick’s Day events to try in Columbia
Here’s how to join in on the fun around the Soda City.
March 16, 2023 03:15 PM
·
Samantha Robertson
Food
Biscuit making 101 at Lizard’s Thicket
Lizard’s Thicket has been making its biscuits fresh each morning for 45 years.
February 27, 2023
·
David Stringer
Food
Super Bowl food recommendations from Soda Citizens
So, who has the best local hot wings?
February 8, 2023
·
Samantha Robertson
Food
Columbia Food and Wine Festival announces events lineup
The 2023 Columbia Food and Wine Festival highlights the connections between local chefs and South Carolina farms.
February 7, 2023
·
David Stringer
Food
Meet these hospitality stars of the Midlands
The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association recognizes stars of the hospitality industry in the Midlands.
February 3, 2023
·
David Stringer
Food
Meet Columbia, SC’s 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists
Locals making “Good food for good.”
January 25, 2023
·
Samantha Robertson
Food
Find Peak Drift Brewing on Tap around the Soda City
December 5, 2022
·
David Stringer
Food
Publico is now Santa’s Pub
A look at the holiday pop-up that’s set up shop in Publico
November 30, 2022
·
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
Food
Three classic Thanksgiving recipes local to Columbia, SC
Share a dish with your family made from local recipes found in Richland Library’s archives.
November 18, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
Food
We tried a dirty chai at six local coffee shops
We tried chai made with espresso from six different local coffee shops around Columbia, SC. Here are the results of the store superlatives.
November 10, 2022
·
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
Food
Build a Thanksgiving Day meal
9 local eateries where you can pick up Thanksgiving meals.
November 7, 2022
·
David Stringer
Food
Oyster events happening in Columbia, SC.
Plan ahead to attend these events for oyster-loving citizens.
October 31, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
Food
38 great brunch restaurants to try in Columbia, SC
Check out these brunch restaurants, cafes, and diners in Cola, serving a variety of egg dishes, mimosas, bloody marys, and more.
October 25, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
Food
Late night bites spots around Columbia, SC
Get your grub on 🍟
October 19, 2022
·
David Stringer
Food
Restaurant Week Midlands, Columbia SC
Enjoy local meals with deals Oct. 6-16
October 5, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
Food
International Grocery Stores in Columbia, SC
October 4, 2022
·
David Stringer
Food
Introducing the pizza of the month at Village Idiot
Try the Lentil Italy for yourself
September 27, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
Food
Go bananas over these 30+ foodie brands
September 27, 2022
·
Emily Shea
Food
518 Smokehouse coming to Chapin, SC
Addition it to the BBQ Trail
September 22, 2022
Food
Oktoberfest events in Columbia, SC
Zicke zacke, zicke zacke, hoi hoi hoi
September 12, 2022
Food
Spotted Salamander to open Main Street location
August 26, 2022
·
David Stringer
Food
Chef picks with Ratio’s Javier Uriarte
August 20, 2022
·
David Stringer
Food
Hit the Road: A foodie foray to Greenville, SC
August 12, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
Food
Late night food in the Soda City
August 12, 2022
·
David Stringer
