Sports
Sports
Sports
Best annual festival in Columbia
Help us pick Cola’s best fest.
March 15, 2023
·
David Stringer
Sports
Gamecocks WBB Top seed in the NCAA Tournament
Let the madness begin.
March 13, 2023
·
David Stringer
Sports
Catch the Gaelic game of hurling in Columbia, SC
We’re breaking down the Irish sport of hurling including its rules and where you can catch a game.
March 7, 2023
·
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
Sports
Your guide to sports teams in Columbia, SC
From the Columbia Fireflies to Gamecocks football, we’re sharing all details of Columbia, SC’s sports teams.
February 6, 2023
·
Emily Shea
Sports
Register for these spring sports for youth and adults
Build your social network through team-building sports in Columbia, like kickball, softball, and pickleball.
February 3, 2023
·
David Stringer
Sports
Soda City FC partners with Flower City Union
January 24, 2023
·
David Stringer
Sports
The 2022 Gamecocks season in review
Stats, rankings, coaching changes, and more.
November 28, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
Sports
Buzzer Beater
Tell us what kind of sports coverage you want to see in our market.
November 22, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
Sports
First dunk in USC Women’s Basketball program history?
Check
We love to see it.
November 18, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
Sports
Orangetheory Fitness partners with Aliyah Boston
Read the details about her NIL deal, the new studio, and try the new “Shot Clock” workout this week.
November 8, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
Sports
2022 Gamecock Basketball season preview
Gamecock Women’s Basketball look to bring home another championship
November 1, 2022
·
David Stringer
Sports
Georgia Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Let’s talk what we’re up against as we face the current No. 1 team in the SEC
September 13, 2022
·
Samantha Robertson
