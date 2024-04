Soda City is in bloom, just in time for Columbia Green’s Festival of Gardens happening Saturday, April 27-Sunday, April 28.

During the 31st annual event, explore nine stunning private gardens in Hampton Ridge that boast Southern hospitality. These stand-out spots also feature pools, outdoor kitchens, entertainment spaces, and kids play areas.

Bonus: All of the event’s proceeds help fund nonprofits working to enhance local green spaces, from nature trails to pollinator gardens.

