Five after Five lineup announced

After a seven-year hiatus, the Five Points Association is bringing back the Five After Five outdoor concert series for its 20th season. The free, family-friendly event will take place at the Five Points Fountain on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. on select dates, featuring a diverse live music lineup, local brews, and food trucks.
Upcoming events
- July 18: NOLA to COLA – Mark Rapp + Soda City Brass Band
- August 22: Pop, soul, folk, and more with Lola Grace and the Night
- September 26: Jimmy Buffett Tribute Night — Gary Roland and The Landsharks Band
- October 17: A night of rock n’ roll with Sell Out
Parking is available throughout the district, with free parking at 2221 Devine St.