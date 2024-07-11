Five after Five lineup announced

After a seven-year hiatus, the Five Points Association is bringing back the Five After Five outdoor concert series for its 20th season. The free, family-friendly event will take place at the Five Points Fountain on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. on select dates, featuring a diverse live music lineup, local brews, and food trucks.

Upcoming events

Parking is available throughout the district, with free parking at 2221 Devine St.