Historic Columbia’s upcoming March events

The birds in the gardens are singing and the flowers are begining to bloom, here are seven Historic Columbia events coming up in March:
- University Hill Walking Tour | March 10 | A journey through one of Columbia’s oldest neighborhoods, showcasing diverse architectural styles.
- Birdwatching in the Gardens | March 14 | A guided exploration of over 100 bird species in the Hampton-Preston Gardens.
- Concert in the Gardens | March 14 | An evening with the SC Philharmonic at the Museum of the Reconstruction Era, blending light classics and garden ambiance.
- Wavering Place Tours | March 16 | Discover the deep history and evolving stories of Wavering Place, from the 1830s through the 1940s.
- Free Sunday at Mann-Simons Site | March 17 | Experience the legacy of an African American family’s commercial and domestic endeavors.
- Renovation Rodeo | Millwood Ave. | March 21 | Peek into the transformation of a mid-century modern commercial property.
- SC’s Jewish Merchants Webinar | March 24 | Delve into the contributions of Jewish merchants across South Carolina.