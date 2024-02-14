Kick off St. Pat’s season in Five Points

Join the Five Points community in a celebration marking the beginning of St. Pat’s season on Thursday, Feb. 29, from 6-8 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

Highlights

Fountain tradition : Participate in the annual dyeing of the Five Points Fountain green.

: Participate in the annual dyeing of the Five Points Fountain green. Irish music : Enjoy the sounds of Palmetto Pipes and Drums.

: Enjoy the sounds of Palmetto Pipes and Drums. Dance performances : Be captivated by the Connick School of Irish Dance.

: Be captivated by the Connick School of Irish Dance. Special guests : Meet Gamecock football stars Hunter Rogers (#36) and Alex “Boogie” Huntley (#95).

: Meet Gamecock football stars Hunter Rogers (#36) and Alex “Boogie” Huntley (#95). For the kids : Activities include ladybug face painting, balloon art, and crafts.

: Activities include ladybug face painting, balloon art, and crafts. Treats: Savor sweets from The Donut Guy and Kona Ice (available for purchase).

Heather McDonald, Executive Director of the Five Points Association said, “It’s a tradition that families look forward to each year. Seeing everyone come together to kick off the St. Pat’s festivities and make new memories is a joy for us.”