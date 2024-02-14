Events

Kick off St. Pat’s season in Five Points

Join this St. Pat’s kickoff celebration where they’ll dye the fountain green ahead of the annual festival.

February 14, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Celebrate St. Pat’s season with the dyeing of the fountain. | Photo provided by Flock and Rally

Join the Five Points community in a celebration marking the beginning of St. Pat’s season on Thursday, Feb. 29, from 6-8 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

Highlights

  • Fountain tradition: Participate in the annual dyeing of the Five Points Fountain green.
  • Irish music: Enjoy the sounds of Palmetto Pipes and Drums.
  • Dance performances: Be captivated by the Connick School of Irish Dance.
  • Special guests: Meet Gamecock football stars Hunter Rogers (#36) and Alex “Boogie” Huntley (#95).
  • For the kids: Activities include ladybug face painting, balloon art, and crafts.
  • Treats: Savor sweets from The Donut Guy and Kona Ice (available for purchase).

Heather McDonald, Executive Director of the Five Points Association said, “It’s a tradition that families look forward to each year. Seeing everyone come together to kick off the St. Pat’s festivities and make new memories is a joy for us.”