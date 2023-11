South Carolina Ballet’s (formerly known as Columbia City Ballet) 2023 Nutcracker will unveil breathtaking, opulent backdrops and scenery, bringing a whole new level of enchantment to a timeless classic.

Learn all about the new backdrops and scenery, but don’t worry — it’s still the same Nutcracker that audiences know and love.

With performances happening Dec. 9, 10, 16 + 17, locals have six chances to join Clara on her dreamlike adventure and get into the holiday spirit.

