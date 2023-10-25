Our guide to a happy, healthy holiday season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…and the busiest.
Holiday to-dos are on the horizon — from travel and shopping to decorating and baking. If these seasonal chores are known to unleash your inner Scrooge, we’ve got you.
Here are a few ways to prioritize your mental + physical wellness for a healthier, happier holiday season.
🏃 Find fun (and festive) ways to move
Did you know Americans are five times more likely to report their stress level increases rather than decreases during the holidays?
We know exercise can help combat seasonal stress, so here are some ways to make time for mindful movement, get your blood flowing, and keep spirits high:
Stroll a holiday market
- Junior League of Columbia Holiday Market | November 30-December 3 | Times vary | SC State Fairgrounds | $10 general admission
- Holiday Weekend Market | December 15-17 | Times vary | Noma Warehouse, 2222 Sumter St.
Register the family for a 5K
- Turkey Day 5K | November 23 | 9 a.m. | Colonial Life Arena | $18-$38
- Shandon Turkey Trot & Burn 5K | November 24 | 10 a.m. | 670 Woodrow St. | $35
- Santa Run 5K | December 9 | 9 a.m. | Strictly Running, 2515 Devine St. | $15-$40
Enjoy seasonal activities
- Historic Columbia Candlelight Walking Tour | December 9 | 6-9 p.m. | Robert Mills House and Hampton-Preston Mansion | $8-$20
🦠 Prevent seasonal sickness
Travel, cold weather, and crowded gatherings may be inevitable this holiday season, but getting sick with a cold, the flu, or COVID-19 doesn’t have to be.
Here are some doctor-backed ways to avoid getting sick this season:
- Get the annual flu shot.
- Support your immunity by eating vitamin-packed foods.
- Follow smart travel tips (like staying hydrated on a flight).
- Practice everyday hand hygiene.
🦃 Health-ify your holiday meals
It can be hard to navigate healthy eating this time of year. ‘Tis the season for sweet treats and holiday feasts, after all.
In light of Thanksgiving right around the corner, here are a few ways you can take traditional holiday dishes to a healthier level:
- Forgo the deep-fryer: Roast your turkey breasts for all of the flavor + less of the fat.
- Opt for fresh veggies vs. frozen or canned.
- Find healthy substitutions to classic comfort food dishes.
- Craft a balanced plate with a good mix of proteins, grains, and colorful fall veggies.
With these tips, you can enjoy Turkey Day (and all the delicious upcoming holiday dinners) the healthier way.
Happy holidays, COLA.