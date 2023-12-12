10 ways to ring in the new year in Columbia

If you’re still looking for New Year’s Eve plans and want to hit the town, this list is for you. Looking for something to do with the kids? We’ve got you covered.

Here are 10 ways you can ring in the new year with friends and family in the Soda City.

1600 Block Party | Sunday, Dec. 31 | Times vary | 1600 Block of Main Street | Prices vary



Celebrate the new year under the lights on the 1600 Block of Main Street as businesses like Hendrix The Robinson Room The Grand Smoked

Cold Winter’s Day 5 K | Sunday Dec. 31 | 10 a.m. | 4801 Forest Dr. | $25



Get your 2023 workout plan started early with this flat and fast 5k in Forest Acres.

Capital City Fireworks | Sunday, Dec. 31 | 11:59 p.m. | SC State House | Free



The annual fireworks over the State House are best viewed along Gervais Street and Main Street. Several roads will be closed around the State House, so be sure to use the free on-street meter parking or complimentary parking in downtown parking garages.

Columbia’s Comedy Countdown at Corley Mill | Sunday, Dec. 31 | 9 p.m. | 221 Corley Mill Rd., Lexington | $100



Celebrate NYE at The Corley Mill House with an all-inclusive comedy bash. Enjoy a night of laughter with headliner Paul Snyder and top comedians, a full open bar, buffet, party favors, midnight champagne, dance party, and safe parking options.

Fireflies Holiday Lights | Sunday, Dec. 31 | 5-8 p.m. | 1640 Freed St. | $12



Time Square or Segra Park? For the final days of the holiday lights installment, the Fireflies will host a New Year’s Eve celebration, including a ball drop for the kids happening at 7 p.m.

The Hoot | Sunday, Dec. 31 | 7 p.m. | 2910 Rosewood Dr. | $35



Hoot hoot. Enjoy performances by Autocorrect, Death Ray Robin, and DJ Viet. The special night includes a select menu until midnight and a complimentary prosecco toast.

Transmission Arcade | Sunday., Dec. 31 | 8 p.m. | 122 State St. | $80



The downtown arcade’s fourth annual NYE party includes a multi-course meal with specialty options, a specialty cocktail, champagne toast, and free-play arcade games all night.

New Brookland Tavern | Sunday, Dec. 31 | 8 p.m. | 632 Harden St. | $15



Celebrate with our NYE cover show, featuring talent from local bands Rex Darling, Hillmouse, Steam Killed Lula, Paisley and the Birdwalkers, and Homemade Haircuts. They’ll perform as Olivia Rodrigo, Cage The Elephant, Nirvana, and The Killers.

New Year’s Eve Pawty | Sunday, Dec. 31 | 6-8 p.m. | Modern Companion Pet Boutique 508-B Lexington Ave., Chapin | $25 per pet (includes entry for two humans)



Dress your pup in their finest outfits and treat them to a wild night, thanks to the Mixology Bark Cart and a treat tasting.

One Columbia — a Jazzy New Year’s | Sunday, Dec. 31 | 8 p.m.-1 a.m. | 1013 Duke Ave. | $50

