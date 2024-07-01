Meet: COLAtoday’s Best. From coffee shops to event venues, we’re asking for your insight on the top-tier spots Columbia has to offer.
Nominations open July 29, 2024 and will close August 16, 2024. Voting for each category’s top nominations will begin August 26, 2024 and end on September 20, 2024.
How do I nominate a business or venue for COLAtoday’s Best?
- Navigate to this page and click or tap on the map.
- Select the “Add Nomination” button.
- Select a category. Click the selected category to view the other available categories.
- Type in the name or address of the business or venue you would like to nominate.
- The name of your selected business or venue will automatically populate in the “Business or Venue Name” field. You are able to update the name if you would like.
If you are the business or venue owner, you can let us know by selecting “Yes” from the dropdown under “Is this your business?”
- If you are the owner, you will have the option to provide us with your email address. Please know that our team may reach out to you with COLAtoday’s Best promotional information.
- Once you have entered in the information for the business or venue that you are nominating, you can submit your nomination.
- To add another nomination, click the “Add Nomination” button at the top of the map and follow the above instructions.
When do the nomination and voting periods happen?
Nominations for COLAtoday’s Best open July 29, 2024 and will close August 16, 2024.
Voting for each category’s top nominations will begin August 26, 2024 and end on September 20, 2024.
Which businesses or venues are eligible for nominations?
Any business or venue that is located in and around Columbia is eligible for nomination.
Why aren’t my nominations showing up on the map?
All nominations must undergo a brief review process before they can be shown on the map.
I’m having trouble submitting my nominations. Who should I contact for help?
For support with COLAtoday’s Best, please contact todaysbest@6amcity.com.
Don’t see a category that you would like featured?
Check in for next year’s campaign for added categories and continued expansion of COLAtoday’s Best.
What are your Terms and Conditions?
You can find our full Terms and Conditions by following this link.
How will you decide which nominees go on to the final voting round?
Nominees with the most number of nominations will move on to the the final round.