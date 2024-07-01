TodaysBest-Badge_COLA-A-1632x919.png
COLAtoday’s Best Awards
At COLAtoday, we share hyper-local and need-to-know information about your Columbia faves. Now, it’s time for you to tell us the best biz in the city.

Meet: COLAtoday’s Best. From coffee shops to event venues, we’re asking for your insight on the top-tier spots Columbia has to offer.

Nominations open July 29, 2024 and will close August 16, 2024. Voting for each category’s top nominations will begin August 26, 2024 and end on September 20, 2024.
July 01, 2024 01:44 PM
Categories
Adult Crowd Venue
The best spots for folks 21+. Think: Date night locations, cocktail bars, pool halls, and other adults-only venues.
Apartment Complex
Apartment complexes with features, designs, and amenities that make you feel at home.
Brewery/Distillery
A spot guaranteed to deliver a delicious, locally crafted beverage.
Brunch Spot
Your favorite place for a mid-morning weekend indulgence.
Childcare Facility
The best facility for your little one to enjoy learning, playing, and exploring.
Coffee Shop
Your go-to spot for the perfect latte, cold brew, or tea.
Community Impact Brand
Local businesses and non-profits going above and beyond to fuel positive community impact.
Coworking Location
The best place in town to be productive and collaborate.
Family Friendly Venue
Local parks, arcades, zoos, and museums that offer something fun for the whole family.
Golf Course
A little birdie told us that this is your favorite golf course.
Gym and Fitness Center
Your favorite place to pump iron and get a sweat in.
Home Service Provider
Your go-to for carpentry, flooring, and all things home improvement + repair.
Kid-Friendly Venues
The best kid-friendly activities around town from art classes to animal encounters.
Music/Event Venue
Your favorite venue to enjoy musical artists + performers.
Outdoor Dining Venue
The best rooftops and patios for enjoying a meal while soaking up the sun.
Pet-Friendly Venue
Your favorite place to eat, drink, play, or stay with your furry friend.
Real Estate Agent/Group
Nominate the real estate agent or group that helped secure your dream home.
Restaurant
The best restaurant, from the menu to the ambiance and everything in between.
Road Trip Destination
Your favorite place to visit within driving distance.
Staycation Location
A getaway location that's just down the street but still feels like vacay.
Wellness Center
The best option for a spa-day or salon to unwind and treat yourself.

FAQs

How do I nominate a business or venue for COLAtoday’s Best?
  1. Navigate to this page and click or tap on the map.
  2. Select the “Add Nomination” button.
  3. Select a category. Click the selected category to view the other available categories.
  4. Type in the name or address of the business or venue you would like to nominate.
  5. The name of your selected business or venue will automatically populate in the “Business or Venue Name” field. You are able to update the name if you would like.

  6. If you are the business or venue owner, you can let us know by selecting “Yes” from the dropdown under “Is this your business?”

    1. If you are the owner, you will have the option to provide us with your email address. Please know that our team may reach out to you with COLAtoday’s Best promotional information.
  7. Once you have entered in the information for the business or venue that you are nominating, you can submit your nomination.
  8. To add another nomination, click the “Add Nomination” button at the top of the map and follow the above instructions.

When do the nomination and voting periods happen?

Nominations for COLAtoday’s Best open July 29, 2024 and will close August 16, 2024.

Voting for each category’s top nominations will begin August 26, 2024 and end on September 20, 2024.

Which businesses or venues are eligible for nominations?

Any business or venue that is located in and around Columbia is eligible for nomination.

Why aren’t my nominations showing up on the map?

All nominations must undergo a brief review process before they can be shown on the map.

I’m having trouble submitting my nominations. Who should I contact for help?

For support with COLAtoday’s Best, please contact todaysbest@6amcity.com.

Don’t see a category that you would like featured?

Check in for next year’s campaign for added categories and continued expansion of COLAtoday’s Best.

What are your Terms and Conditions?

You can find our full Terms and Conditions by following this link.

How will you decide which nominees go on to the final voting round?

Nominees with the most number of nominations will move on to the the final round.

      

