5 family-friendly Halloween happenings

We hope there are more treats than tricks this Halloween — here are a few spooky, family-friendly events happening around town.

Halloween at the Park | Friday Oct. 24 | 6-8:30 p.m. | 6-8:30 p.m. | Crooked Creek Park | Follow the Trick-or-Treat Trail to a carnival with food trucks, games, and a free hayride back to the park entrance.

Five Points Trick-Or-Treat | Sunday, Oct. 26 | 4-6 p.m. | Grab a Trick-or-Treat Map and pluck a pumpkin for prizes while exploring the shops of Five Points.

Historic Columbia’s Trunk or Treat | Monday, October 27 | 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. | Robert Mills House & Gardens | Enjoy a safe and free evening of costumes, candy, games, and music on the historic grounds of the Robert Mills House.

Village Square Theatre’s Trick or Trail | Wednesday, Oct. 29 + Thursday, Oct. 30 | 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Twelve Oak Estate, Lexington | Journey through a family-friendly haunted trail brought to life by local actors, plus trunk-or-treating and a Scary-oke after-party.