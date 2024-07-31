9 free fall festivals in Columbia

Nothing fills up faster than a Columbian’s fall calendar. Between Carolina football games, family gatherings, weddings, and festivals, your calendar is full before you know it. Here are nine free events to plan ahead for starting in September.

Meeting Street Festival | Friday, Sept. 6-Saturday, Sept. 7 | In its second year, this festival will expand to two days and is headlined by 1970s funk group WAR, best known for their songs “Low Rider” and “Why Can’t We Be Friends?”

Pro tip: tune into this episode of Song Exploder to learn the surprising way the iconic “Low Rider” tune came to be.

Greek Festival | Thursday, Sept. 19-Sunday, Sept. 22 | The 37th annual event in downtown Columbia brings over 100,000 visitors to the Soda City for Greek cuisine and celebrations.

Jubilee | Saturday, Sept. 21 | Taking place at the Mann-Simons Site, Jubilee is a celebration of Black history and culture with an afternoon of live performances, artist demonstrations, and food vendors.

Palmetto Peanut Boil | Saturday, Sept. 28 | City Editor David here, as a two time Peanut Boil judge, this event is one of my favorite fall events. Devine Street is blocked off at the 2900 block as teams boil peanuts, live bands play, and it’s all for a great cause to support the Animal Mission.

Cayce Fall Fest | Saturday, Oct. 5 | This family-friendly event in Granby Gardens Park will feature live music from Cash Money Experience, food, and kids’ activities including face painting, a petting zoo, and inflatables.

Oktoberfest Columbia | Friday, Oct. 11-Sunday, Oct. 13 | Cola’s original Oktoberfest at Incarnation Lutheran Church features German beer, food, and oompah bands.

SC Pride Festival | Friday, Oct. 18-Saturday, Oct. 19 | This year’s festival kicks off with a block party on Friday evening followed by the Get Lit Night Parade starting at sunset. Stick around for a dance party and concert celebration on Main Street.

Korean Festival | Saturday, Oct. 26 | This downtown festival features traditional dance, K-Pop, cultural exhibits, children’s games, and Korean cuisines like kimchi, kimbap, and bulgogi.