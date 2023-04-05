Art Blossoms is back May 11-14 at the Columbia Museum of Art

Stop and smell the roses, Cola. (And the irises. And the daisies. And the calla lilies.) Art Blossoms is back for its third year at the Columbia Museum of Art, promising four dazzling days of botanical beauty over Mother’s Day weekend.

Mark your calendars for this limited-time exhibition fundraiser featuring floral interpretations of classic works of art, happening May 11-14. The weekend is also full of events (read: perfect for celebrating the moms in your life) like Roses and Rosé tour and tastings led by Lula Drake’s Tim Gardner, art classes, and a Mother’s Day brunch.

This year’s installment of Art Blossoms will also feature brand new events like a luncheon with Canaan Marshall aka the Flower Whisperer, exclusive tours with CMA Executive Director Della Watkins, a gin tasting, and floral demonstrations by professional gardeners and florists. Pro tip: Check out the full list of events and snag your spot early, as events will sell out.

Bonus: Art Blossoms also serves as a fundraiser for the CMA, so every ticket you purchase supports the award-winning arts education and programming in the Midlands. *

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE