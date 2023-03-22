Celebrate Children’s Museum Week during The Week of the Young Child

In case you missed it, Governor McMaster recently proclaimed the week of April 1-7 as Children’s Museum Week. This week also marks the Week of the Young Child® (WOYC) 2023, a time to recognize that each and every child deserves to experience an environment — at home, at child care, at school, and in the community — that promotes early learning.

In an effort to support the governor’s proclamation, celebrate the Week of the Young Child, and share the joy of learning, EdVenture is hosting a week-long celebration featuring activities for young children and their families. A kick-off event will be held Saturday, April 1 at EdVenture from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. highlighting the week’s themes, which include:



Music Monday

Tasty Tuesday

Work Together Wednesday

Artsy Thursday

Family Friday

The kick-off event isn’t all that EdVenture has to offer for WOYC. The museum will be featuring activities and programs around each day’s theme all week long. Local businesses and vendors will be at EdVenture throughout the week to help with programming, and community members are invited to join in on the fun as often as they can. Participation is free with general museum admission (and of course, admission is always free for EdVenture members).

Pro tip: If you’re interested in attending any or all of the Week of the Young Child events, this would be a great time to secure a museum membership, as it can pay for itself within just a few trips.*