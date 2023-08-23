Sponsored Content
Add this brand-new music festival to your calendar

Enjoy music, food, and fun in the River District during the first-ever Meeting Street Music Fest.

August 23, 2023 
Michaela LeungCity of West Columbia
A band on stage at Art on State

Here’s a throwback to spring event Art on State.

Photo provided by City of West Columbia

Get ready to rock, Cola. The City of West Columbia is hosting the first-ever Meeting Street Music Fest on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 4-8 p.m. Bonus: It’s completely free to attend.

Head to the 500-700 blocks for a feel-good showcase featuring a variety of genres — including nationally and regionally renowned artists — on multiple stages throughout the River District.

Here’s a peek at the lineup:

Main Stage

  • 4-5 p.m.: The Reggie Sullivan Band
  • 5:15-6:15 p.m.: Turnstiles
  • 6:30-8 p.m.: Meli’sa Morgan

Sunset Stage

  • 4:15-5:15 p.m.: E.Z. Shakes
  • 5:30- 6:30 p.m.: ChaVonne Campbell & TreSounds
  • 6:40 -8 p.m.: Civil Remedy

Savage Craft Ale Works Stage

  • 7-10 p.m.: Knights of Flannel

The festival also features cold drinks, delicious bites, and free parking + trolley pick up at select locations.
Want to keep the fun going after dark? Head to the after-party at Chayz Lounge for a Meet & Greet with Meli’sa Morgan.

Get the full festival details