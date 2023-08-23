Add this brand-new music festival to your calendar

Get ready to rock, Cola. The City of West Columbia is hosting the first-ever Meeting Street Music Fest on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 4-8 p.m. Bonus: It’s completely free to attend.

Head to the 500-700 blocks for a feel-good showcase featuring a variety of genres — including nationally and regionally renowned artists — on multiple stages throughout the River District.

Here’s a peek at the lineup:

Main Stage



4-5 p.m.: The Reggie Sullivan Band

5:15-6:15 p.m.: Turnstiles

6:30-8 p.m.: Meli’sa Morgan

Sunset Stage

4:15-5:15 p.m.: E.Z. Shakes

5:30- 6:30 p.m.: ChaVonne Campbell & TreSounds

6:40 -8 p.m.: Civil Remedy

Savage Craft Ale Works Stage

7-10 p.m.: Knights of Flannel

The festival also features cold drinks, delicious bites, and free parking + trolley pick up at select locations.

Want to keep the fun going after dark? Head to the after-party at Chayz Lounge for a Meet & Greet with Meli’sa Morgan.

Get the full festival details