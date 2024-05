Friday Night Laser Lights — a cosmic concert where lasers dance to iconic music — returns to the South Carolina State Museum’s Planetarium on Friday, June 21 from 6-10 p.m.

The extraterrestrial event in the 55-ft digital dome features new and favorite shows, including Fleetwood Mac, The Beatles, Elton John, and The Eagles.

Pro tip: Guests can grab a drink from the cash bar + enjoy tasty bites from local food truck, Cheese and Thank You.

Snag tickets