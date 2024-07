Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Brantley Gilbert, Travis Tritt, and more are making their way to Anderson next weekend, July 26-27, for two nights of great music at Rock the Country.

Two-day general admission tickets to the festival start at $189.99, and several camping options are available. (We personally love these folks’ style.)

Pro tip: VIP tickets ($399) include front-row views, access to the “Comfy Chill Zone,” and a private bar + exclusive restrooms.



