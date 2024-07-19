Camp Cola Fest: Your ultimate adult “summer camp” experience

Brush up on your tetherball skills, the inaugural Camp Cola Fest is happening Saturday, July 27, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Hangar Lofts in the Rosewood neighborhood. Expect a day of live music with multiple stages, art, and summer camp vibes.
Event organizer Lauren Sherr said, “Our goal is to create a space where people can connect, enjoy great music, and participate in fun activities, all while showcasing the talent we have in Columbia.”
Get ready
- Secure your spot at Camp Cola Fest.
- Book ticketed “Side Quests” such as:
- Paint + pour sessions with DJ Wander Girl and Victoria Rickards.
- Rave in the 1940s chapel at Holy Ghost Station.
- Participate in Field Day Olympics with activities like capture the flag and tug of war.
- Pack essentials like sunscreen, a hat, and water bottles.
- Keep up with the latest announcements on social media.