Camp Cola Fest: Your ultimate adult “summer camp” experience

Brush up on your tetherball skills, the inaugural Camp Cola Fest is happening Saturday, July 27, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Hangar Lofts in the Rosewood neighborhood. Expect a day of live music with multiple stages, art, and summer camp vibes.

Event organizer Lauren Sherr said, “Our goal is to create a space where people can connect, enjoy great music, and participate in fun activities, all while showcasing the talent we have in Columbia.”

Get ready