Vroom, vroom: Car shows in and around Columbia

Gearheads, park it here. Columbia and its surrounding communities are home to several cool car shows — let’s cruise through a few of these wheely fun gatherings.

Peach Festival Car Show

This annual event hosted by the BSA Troop 60 of Gilbert takes the spotlight at the Peach Festival in Lexington County every summer with 100+ participants showcasing their sweet rides — cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Check it out at Gilbert Community Park Thursday, July 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cars + Coffee Columbia

This meet-up for car enthusiasts takes place on the second Saturday of every month at the lot near the AMC Theater on Afton Court. Admire all kinds of cars while sipping on coffee — it’s good fuel.

Summer Madness Car Show

Head to the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center to view a collection of custom cars on Saturday, July 27 starting at 7 a.m. Tickets cost $15.

Ryderz Fest Car, Truck + Bike Show

This event revs up on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 12-6 p.m. at Jamil Shrine Temple with music, vendors, and whips aplenty. Tickets start at $15.