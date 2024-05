EdVenture is kicking off the famously hot summer season on Saturday, June 1 with their annual Kickoff to Summer Celebration.

This year’s theme is “Come EdVenture Together” + features fun-filled activities from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., including:



The naming and lighting of the firefly on Eddie’s finger

Beach balls

Crafts (think: firefly headbands)

Music

Refreshments

Giveaways

And more

The event is open to the public and free with general admission. Pro tip: Members always get in for free.

