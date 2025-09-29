Choose your own adventure at the SC State Fair

Step right up — the SC State Fair is back Thursday, Oct. 8, through Sunday, Oct. 19, and you get to choose your adventure. Will it be new rides, fried cheesecake, or a front-row seat at the circus? Well, maybe save the fried cheesecake until after your twirl on the Crazy Mouse.

Here’s a sample of what’s waiting at the fairgrounds this year.

For the foodie

Try 15 new eats like the Surf ‘n Turf Alfredo Sundae, deep-fried enchiladas over rice, parmesan-crusted steak on a stick, and cotton candy lemonade. Classics like the corn dogs, Fiske Fries, and fried Oreos are back, too.

For the thrill-seeker

Choose from 70 different rides, including new thrills like the Downdraft, Flash Dance, and Mulligan Swing. Pay-One-Price wristbands are valid every day for unlimited rides.

Under the big top

Catch the daily CIRCUS featuring aerialists, tight-wire acts, clowns, and roller skating. Shows begin at 2, 4:30, and 7:30 p.m. and are free with admission.

For the music lover

We’re already picking up the good vibrations from the Good Vibrations: A Beach Boys tribute performing on Thursday, Oct. 9, and Columbia’s own Reggie Sullivan Band on Tuesday, Oct. 14. Each night on the Pepsi Place Stage features different acts to choose from.

For the history + arts crowd

Explore Anne Frank: A History for Today in the Cantey Building or the immersive SC250 Revolutionary War exhibit in the Ruff Building. You can also see local award-winning art, crafts, flowers, photos, and agriculture displays to round out the mix.

Plan Ahead

Discount tickets are $10 at Circle K or $11 online through Tuesday, October 7, and increase to $15–$20 during the fair. Ride vouchers are $32–$33 in advance. Children under five can enter for free daily, with special promotional days available for students, seniors, and military personnel.