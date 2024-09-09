College GameDay returns to Columbia: Here’s how to get involved

ESPN’s “College GameDay” is coming to Gamecock Park this Saturday, ahead of the Gamecock’s matchup against No. 16 LSU. It’s the first time the show has broadcast live from Columbia in 10 years, so fans won’t want to miss the excitement. Here’s what we know.

Event details

The live broadcast begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 12 p.m., with the final hour moving inside Williams-Brice Stadium. Gamecock Park opens at 6 a.m., with the ESPN pit opening at 6:30 a.m. The pit is first-come, first-served, and wristbands are required for entry.

All athletics-controlled parking lots, including Gamecock Park, Woodstock, and Armory, will open at 6 a.m. for fans with pre-purchased parking passes.

Shuttle Services

An early shuttle service will start from the Russell House at 5:45 a.m., with free rides for students and $5 for others. The Bull Street Garage will also open for parking at $20 per car. Shuttles will drop off inside Gamecock Park, with normal shuttle service starting at 8 a.m., offering pickups at Colonial Life Arena, Russell House, and Campus Village.

What to bring

Fans are encouraged to wear your team’s colors + bring your most creative signs — just be sure to follow the rules. Don’t forget sunscreen and a poncho. The forecast predicts a 40% chance of rain with temperatures around 82 degrees during the day.

Watch the show

“College GameDay” airs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on ESPN and ESPNU, and you can also stream it via the ESPN App. For an early start, catch the pre-show “Countdown to College GameDay” at 8:30 a.m. on ESPN’s social media platforms.

Gamecock fan experience

The Gamecock Walk starts around 10 a.m. as the team enters the stadium along Tommy Suggs Garnet Way, led by Cocky, the drumline, and spirit teams. Afterward, head to the Pregame Pep Rally at Gamecock Park Amphitheater at 10:20 a.m., featuring the Mighty Sound of the Southeast and the Gamecock spirit teams.

Gamecock Village will also host pregame activities, opening at 8 a.m. Enjoy live music by the Reggie Sullivan Band, food trucks, beer tents, and autograph sessions with the Gamecock women’s basketball team (9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m.).

Make a day of it

After the broadcast, buy a ticket and stay for the game. If you’re not attending the game, local restaurants like J’s Corner and hanging out in Gamecock Village are great ways to keep the fun going.