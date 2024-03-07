Cottontown Art Crawl and Bock and Roll Spring Fest rescheduled

With the potential for severe thunderstorms and rain in the forecast, several events happening this weekend in Cola are being rescheduled. Below is an update for your Sunday schedule and here are some rainy day activities to keep you busy on Saturday.

Cottontown Art Crawl | Sunday, March 10 | 12-5 p.m. | 2200 Sumter St., Columbia | Free | The sixth annual Cottontown Art Crawl brings artists and entertainment to front porches, streets, and lawns in a historic downtown neighborhood in Columbia.

Bierkeller Bock and Roll Spring Fest | Sunday, March 10 | 12-8 p.m. | Bierkeller Columbia, 600 Canalside St., Ste. 1009, Columbia | Free | Get ready for fresh beer, food, a traditional German fest, and some good old-fashioned rock and roll.