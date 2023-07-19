Events

Double feature, double cheers

Smoked toasts to the Barbie and Oppenheimer premiere with a coupkle of signature cocktails.

July 19, 2023 • 
David Stringer
Try these two Smoked drink specials before the double feature at The Nick. | Graphic by Smoked

The Nickelodeon Theatre’s 1600 block neighrbor, Smoked, is offering two featured drinks this week to celebrate the double feature premiere of Barbie x Oppenheimer at the Nickelodeon Theatre tonight.

The Main Street Barbie is a blend of Plymouth Gin, fresh watermelon, orgeat, and a hint of fresno pepper, is one of the options.

For those who prefer a bolder taste, the Manhattan Project combines Laphroaig 10, Harleston Green Blended Scotch, Drambuie, Cherry Heering, Olorosso Sherry, and a Fernet Rinse.

The special drinks are available now and will be served through the end of July.

Grab your tickets here and drop by Smoked to grab a pre-movie cocktail.