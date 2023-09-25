Fall concerts happening in and around the Soda City

It’s no secret that the Soda City loves live music. You can find live music at one of Cola’s 20+ venues every night of the week. Today we’re highlighting seven concerts to keep on your radar.

From free festivals to classic yearly shows like Trans-Siberian Orchestra that are known to sell out, here are seven concerts coming to Cola this fall.

ColaJazz Fest | Saturday, Sept. 30-Sunday, Oct. 1 | The SC State Museum + 1700 Block of Main Street | $100-$650 | Saturday night’s GALA event features three concerts inside the main lobby of the State Museum. Sunday is an all-day affair from 3-9 p.m. with four bands and food trucks.

The Capital City Blues Festival | Saturday, Oct. 21 | $62-$178 | Colonial Life Arena | Artists at this year’s festival include King George, Tucka, Calvin Richardson, Pokey Bear, and J-Wonn.

The Jonas Brothers | Tuesday, Oct. 10 | 7 p.m. | Colonial Life Arena | $39-$229 | These three brothers gained fame from their appearances on the Disney Channel and are known for hits like “Burnin’ Up” and “Sucker.”

Steve Martin + Martin Short | Saturday, Oct. 14 | The Township Auditorium | $85-$320 | This tour is titled “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today,” but you may know what they look like from watching them in the recent hit Hulu show, “Only Murders in the Building.”

Jam Room Music Festival | Saturday, Nov. 4 | 12-10 p.m. | 1400 Block of Main Street | Free | This year’s lineup is headlined by influential Chicago band Tortoise and features a mix of local, regional, and national talent.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis Big Band Holidays | Tuesday, Nov. 28 | 7:30 p.m. | The Koger Center | $47-$87 | Enjoy the soulful, big band versions of holiday classics performed by The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis augmented by the world-class jazz singer, Ashley Pezzotti.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra | Friday, Dec. 8 | Colonial Life Arena | $39-$109 | This year’s theme is The Ghost of Christmas Eve featuring the best of TSO.