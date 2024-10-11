Film premiere celebrates the legacy of local musician Aaron Graves

Fork and Spoon Records will premiere “Those Lavender Whales & Friends & Family: A Community Concert Film” at the Nickelodeon Theater on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.

The film captures a June 2, 2023 concert at New Brookland Tavern’s former West Columbia location, celebrating the life and music of Aaron Graves. The evening featured performances by the surviving members of Those Lavender Whales — Jessica Bornick, Patrick Wall, and Chris Gardner — along with family, friends, and special guests. Graves, a Northeast Columbia native, was a cherished community member whose mural adorns the side of Hunter-Gatherer Alehouse with the words “I Love my Friends.”

The event will showcase Graves’ musical legacy and impact. A post-screening Q&A with the band members will follow. Attendees are encouraged to bring supplies for a drive benefiting Western North Carolina.