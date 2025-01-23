Gamecock alum releases Gamecock women’s basketball anthem

If you’ve been to a Gamecock women’s basketball game this season, you’ve likely heard the team’s electrifying intro: a custom remix by Tina Roy of Kendrick Lamar’s 2024 hit, “Not Like Us,” which recently surpassed 1 billion streams.

Released yesterday, the “G-Mix” sets the tone with lyrics spotlighting each player’s skills and opens with coach Dawn Staley’s voice declaring, “This is uncommon favor” — a nod to the team’s theme for the season and the words she shared with Holly Rowe after last year’s championship victory.

The idea for the remix may have come from a fan, Chasisity S., who suggested on Facebook last summer that the team “get Tina Roy to make y’all a remix” of the track. Someone listened, and Gamecock alum Tina Roy delivered. Known for her sharpshooting, Roy transformed the hit into an anthem celebrating each player and the program, something she’s been doing since her playing days.

Stream the “G-Mix” now to gear up for this afternoon’s showdown against LSU.