Gather your crew: Boo at the Zoo returns this October

Beware + prepare for the return of Boo at The Zoo at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, happening Friday, Oct. 18-Wednesday, Oct. 30. This annual family-friendly event transforms the zoo into a Halloween haven of delightful surprises + festivities offering thrills and chills for all ages.

Each evening from 6 to 9 p.m., the zoo’s pathways will be adorned with enchanting decorations, providing the picture-perfect atmosphere for classic October magic. Guests can enjoy a variety of activities, including:



Trick-or-treating throughout the zoo

Rides on the Haunted Carousel + Spooky Spots and Stripes Railroad

Boogie dance parties the with the Eeky Freaky DJ and performances by Ray’s Moonlight Magic

This event featuring unlimited Halloween fun has limited capacity, so snag your tickets before they disappear like ghosts.

Secure your tickets for seasonal fun