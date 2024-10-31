Get into the holiday spirit at this electrifying event

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is set to make your holiday season merry and bright with its annual Wild Lights event. Get amped for a glowing wildlife safari with dazzling larger-than-life animal displays and interactive activities that will spark joy — no matter watt.

On select nights from Friday, Nov. 15 to Sunday, Jan. 12, the Zoo will transform into a twinkling wonderland, sure to leave guests of all ages feeling lit with holiday cheer. This magical event is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and also features:



Larger than life photo ops: Capture unforgettable moments with stunning backdrops.

Visits with Santa (through Dec. 23): Bring the kids to meet Santa and share their holiday wishes.

New this year: Private Igloo rentals to enjoy a cozy experience with friends and family in your own igloo.

Wild Lights tickets go on sale today, Nov. 1, so snag your tickets for this de-light-ful event.

