Support Us Button Widget
Sponsored Content
Events

Get into the holiday spirit at this electrifying event

Wild Lights transforms Riverbanks Zoo into a holiday wonderland complete with sparkling lights and festive cheer.

October 31, 2024 • 
Michaela Leung
Sponsored by
Jellyfish lights during Wild Lights at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden

A seasonal staple, Wild Lights is the brightest event of the season.

Photo provided by Riverbanks Zoo and Garden

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is set to make your holiday season merry and bright with its annual Wild Lights event. Get amped for a glowing wildlife safari with dazzling larger-than-life animal displays and interactive activities that will spark joy — no matter watt.

On select nights from Friday, Nov. 15 to Sunday, Jan. 12, the Zoo will transform into a twinkling wonderland, sure to leave guests of all ages feeling lit with holiday cheer. This magical event is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and also features:

  • Larger than life photo ops: Capture unforgettable moments with stunning backdrops.
  • Visits with Santa (through Dec. 23): Bring the kids to meet Santa and share their holiday wishes.
  • New this year: Private Igloo rentals to enjoy a cozy experience with friends and family in your own igloo.
  • And more

Wild Lights tickets go on sale today, Nov. 1, so snag your tickets for this de-light-ful event.

Get your tickets + let’s glow