Get lost in this Lake Murray Corn Maze

Have you felt that hint of fall in the air this week? Clinton Sease Farm in Lexington is ushering in the new season by opening its Corn Maze on Friday, running through November 5. This year, the maze celebrates “Lake Murray: the Jewel of South Carolina.”

Beyond the eight-acre maze, the farm offers plenty of activities for all ages, from Barnyard golf and playgrounds to wagon rides and a low ropes course.

A highlight is Farmer Sease’s Pumpkin Patch, where visitors can select the ideal pumpkin for their porch. Admission is $18 at the door or $16 online and gives you access to all farm activities for those ages three and up.

