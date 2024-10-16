Get ready for an art-fueled night of sips and spectacles

Enjoy a night of sights and sips during Arts & Draughts at the Columbia Museum of Art on Friday, Nov. 8.
From 7 to 11 p.m., celebrate the fall season and “French Moderns” with your favorite museum party, featuring:
- A performance of Jeghetto’s Workshop from master builder + puppeteer Jeghetto
- Live music from Darby Wilcox, Orange Doors, and Slow Funeral
- An AR scavenger hunt through the museum
- Bites and sips for purchase from La Dolce Vita Pizza, Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen, Farmers Market Xchange, and Weco Bottle and Biergarten
- And more
Pro tip: Sign up for a short volunteer shift to get in for free.