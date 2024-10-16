Get ready for an art-fueled night of sips and spectacles

Enjoy a night of sights and sips during Arts & Draughts at the Columbia Museum of Art on Friday, Nov. 8.

From 7 to 11 p.m., celebrate the fall season and “French Moderns” with your favorite museum party, featuring:



A performance of Jeghetto’s Workshop from master builder + puppeteer Jeghetto

Live music from Darby Wilcox, Orange Doors, and Slow Funeral

An AR scavenger hunt through the museum

Bites and sips for purchase from La Dolce Vita Pizza, Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen, Farmers Market Xchange, and Weco Bottle and Biergarten

And more

Pro tip: Sign up for a short volunteer shift to get in for free.

Snag tickets