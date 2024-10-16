Support Us Button Widget
Get ready for an art-fueled night of sips and spectacles

October 16, 2024 • 
Michaela Leung
Sponsored by
Folk Tech DJs at the last Arts & Draughts

Dance the night away as Folk Tech takes over the museum with DJ sets and a silent disco.

Photo provided by Victor Johnson, provided by Columbia Museum of Art

Enjoy a night of sights and sips during Arts & Draughts at the Columbia Museum of Art on Friday, Nov. 8.

From 7 to 11 p.m., celebrate the fall season and “French Moderns” with your favorite museum party, featuring:

  • A performance of Jeghetto’s Workshop from master builder + puppeteer Jeghetto
  • Live music from Darby Wilcox, Orange Doors, and Slow Funeral
  • An AR scavenger hunt through the museum
  • Bites and sips for purchase from La Dolce Vita Pizza, Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen, Farmers Market Xchange, and Weco Bottle and Biergarten
  • And more

Pro tip: Sign up for a short volunteer shift to get in for free.

Snag tickets