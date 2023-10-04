Sponsored Content
Get ready for the fair-y best time of the year

This year’s theme: “Meet Me at the Rocket.”

October 4, 2023 • 
Michaela LeungSouth Carolina State Fair
Fair goers on a ride at the South Carolina State Fair.

Pro tip: Save up to 50% when you purchase tickets at participating Circle K locations or online. | Photo provided by South Carolina State Fair

Funnel cakes and ferris wheels are living rent-free in our minds. That’s right — the South Carolina State Fair is almost here (happening Oct. 11-22).

Here’s what’s new this year:

Delish dishes

Feeling hungry (and thirsty)? Expect even more new fair foods and drinks than ever before. Enjoy 13 new savory treats, fried delights + refreshing drinks available for the first time, including a donut dog, pumpkin spice funnel cake, and Mexican corn sundae. Check out the full list.

World-class exhibitions on display

  • Princess Diana: Accredited Access Exhibition: This walk-through documentary shares the untold stories of royal life, captured by the Princess’ favorite photographer, Anwar Hussein.
  • Remembering our Fallen: A photographic war memorial honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who succumbed to invisible wounds.

Don’t miss these new delights, plus all your #SCStateFair favorites, like:

  • Nearly 70 rides
  • The free, daily “CIRCUS at the Fair”
  • Hundreds of fine art submissions
  • Homegrown florals
  • Daily performances at the Pepsi Place stage
  • Animal showings
  • And more

Snag tickets + save