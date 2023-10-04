Get ready for the fair-y best time of the year

Funnel cakes and ferris wheels are living rent-free in our minds. That’s right — the South Carolina State Fair is almost here (happening Oct. 11-22).
Here’s what’s new this year:
Delish dishes
Feeling hungry (and thirsty)? Expect even more new fair foods and drinks than ever before. Enjoy 13 new savory treats, fried delights + refreshing drinks available for the first time, including a donut dog, pumpkin spice funnel cake, and Mexican corn sundae. Check out the full list.
World-class exhibitions on display
- Princess Diana: Accredited Access Exhibition: This walk-through documentary shares the untold stories of royal life, captured by the Princess’ favorite photographer, Anwar Hussein.
- Remembering our Fallen: A photographic war memorial honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who succumbed to invisible wounds.
Don’t miss these new delights, plus all your #SCStateFair favorites, like:
- Nearly 70 rides
- The free, daily “CIRCUS at the Fair”
- Hundreds of fine art submissions
- Homegrown florals
- Daily performances at the Pepsi Place stage
- Animal showings
- And more