Get ready for the fair-y best time of the year

Funnel cakes and ferris wheels are living rent-free in our minds. That’s right — the South Carolina State Fair is almost here (happening Oct. 11-22).

Here’s what’s new this year:

Delish dishes

Feeling hungry (and thirsty)? Expect even more new fair foods and drinks than ever before. Enjoy 13 new savory treats, fried delights + refreshing drinks available for the first time, including a donut dog, pumpkin spice funnel cake, and Mexican corn sundae. Check out the full list.

World-class exhibitions on display



Princess Diana: Accredited Access Exhibition: This walk-through documentary shares the untold stories of royal life, captured by the Princess’ favorite photographer, Anwar Hussein.

Remembering our Fallen: A photographic war memorial honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who succumbed to invisible wounds.

Don’t miss these new delights, plus all your #SCStateFair favorites, like:

Nearly 70 rides

The free, daily “CIRCUS at the Fair”

Hundreds of fine art submissions

Homegrown florals

Daily performances at the Pepsi Place stage

Animal showings

And more

