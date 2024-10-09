Get ready for the MAD Festival in Kershaw County

The MAD Festival is here, celebrating Music, Arts, Drama, and Dance with events across Kershaw County. The highlight is the MAD Extravaganza on Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m –5:30 p.m., at the Shull Pavilion in Camden. The event features live performances by Prettier Than Matt, John Wesley Satterfield, 3 of a Kind, and Reggie Sullivan Band, plus food trucks, an artists’ market, and activities for kids. Get tickets here.

Tonight’s Free Events at The Town Green in Downtown Camden

At 6 p.m., join Power Company Collaborative for “Instant Dance,” an interactive dance session from 6-6:30 p.m. Then, enjoy live music by Chris Daniels and the Kings at 6:30 p.m., featuring a mix of rock, blues, and Americana.

Jazz Brunch Finale

On Sunday, Oct. 13, the festival concludes with a Jazz Brunch at 12 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church where you can eat brunch accompanied by COLAjazz trumpeter Mark Rapp.

Find the full schedule, explore more events, and purchase tickets on the MAD Festival website.