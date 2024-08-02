Historic Columbia’s August events

The birds in the trees are singing and the garden is in late summer form, here are six Historic Columbia events coming up in August:

Palladium Silent Auction Flash Sale | Monday, Aug. 5–Friday, Aug. 9 | Grab tickets for $40 for the annual event, happening on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Knowledge at Noon | Wednesday, Aug. 7 | Get to know (Acting) Executive Director, Jeffrey Richardson.

Birdwatching in the Gardens | Thursday, Aug. 8 | Join local birder John Tjaarda for a free, guided bird walk around the Hampton-Preston Gardens.

Columbia Canopy Project Community Celebrations | Saturday, Aug. 10 | Historic Columbia and Columbia Green celebrate the Lower Waverly and Historic Waverly communities and unveil new signage.

Flower Cutting | Thursday, Aug. 15 | This hands-on workshop uses a variety of seasonal flowers and foliage from Historic Columbia’s gardens.

Congaree Vista Walking Tour | Sunday, Aug. 18 | Explore the district that was once home to cotton warehouses and railway stations.