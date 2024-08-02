Support Us Button Widget
Events

Historic Columbia’s August events

From flower cutting classes to a walking tour of the Vista, learn about Columbia’s history through these August events.

August 2, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Historic Cola-8833.jpg

The gardens at the Hampton-Preston mansion in downtown Columbia.

Photo by COLAtoday

The birds in the trees are singing and the garden is in late summer form, here are six Historic Columbia events coming up in August:

Palladium Silent Auction Flash Sale | Monday, Aug. 5–Friday, Aug. 9 | Grab tickets for $40 for the annual event, happening on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Knowledge at Noon | Wednesday, Aug. 7 | Get to know (Acting) Executive Director, Jeffrey Richardson.

Birdwatching in the Gardens | Thursday, Aug. 8 | Join local birder John Tjaarda for a free, guided bird walk around the Hampton-Preston Gardens.

Columbia Canopy Project Community Celebrations | Saturday, Aug. 10 | Historic Columbia and Columbia Green celebrate the Lower Waverly and Historic Waverly communities and unveil new signage.

Flower Cutting | Thursday, Aug. 15 | This hands-on workshop uses a variety of seasonal flowers and foliage from Historic Columbia’s gardens.

Congaree Vista Walking Tour | Sunday, Aug. 18 | Explore the district that was once home to cotton warehouses and railway stations.