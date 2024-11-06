Prepare for the holidays with these local markets and pop-ups

Whether you’re stuffing the turkey or decking the halls, these local holiday markets are showcasing the best of Columbia’s vendors, makers, and artists.
- Soda City Market | Each Saturday | 9 a.m.-1 p.m. | Soda City Market | Find holiday home decor like table settings or tree ornaments at one of the most popular markets in Cola.
- Hops & Shops | Sunday, Nov. 10 | 12-4 p.m. | Columbia Craft Brewery | Round out your weekend with 30+ local vendors in a family-friendly atmosphere.
- Vista Lights | Thursday, Nov. 21 | 6-10 p.m. | Along Gervais Street | This local tradition is back in its 39th year with shopping, holiday lights, and art galleries.
- Tinsel Toast | Friday, Nov. 22 | 6-9 p.m. | Re•Find | Find vintage clothes, antique decor, and food trucks at this holiday edition of Night Shift.
- Bierkeller Weihnachtsmarkt | Saturday, Nov. 30-Sunday, Dec. 22 | 12-7 p.m. | Bierkeller Columbia | Sip a cup of Glühwein or hot chocolate, browse vendors, and listen to live holiday music each Saturday and Sunday.
- DDSN Holiday Market | Thursday, Dec. 5 | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Along Harden Street Extension | Find a selection of accessories and home decorations, with many items being created by individuals in the disabled or special needs community.
- Junior League of Columbia’s Holiday Market | Thursday, Dec. 5-Sunday, Dec. 8 | South Carolina State Fairgrounds | Purchase a general admission ticket and gain access to 160+ local merchants, a holiday ball, and photo opportunities.
- Midlands Clay Arts Society | Friday, Dec. 6-Saturday, Dec. 7 | 11 a.m.-8 p.m. | Storm Waters Studio | Meet 35+ local artists who will be selling their handmade creations.
- Y’all-Mart Yalliday Market | Sunday, Dec. 8 | 1-5 p.m. | Art Bar | Shop for the holidays with some southern charm at the final market of the year.
- Holiday Market | Sunday, Dec. 15 | 10 a.m.-1 p.m. | Azalea Coffee Bar | Start your Sunday with local vendors, a DJ, and plenty of craft coffee.
Did we miss your market? Send it our way and we’ll update our guide.