How to celebrate the Fourth of July if you don’t like fireworks

Though fireworks cause many to “ooh” and “ahh,” others aren’t keen on the echoing booms. Here are three ways to celebrate Independence Day without (or further away from) fireworks.

Did you know the annual Fourth of July Celebration on Lake Murray fireworks show can be streamed from your couch? Tune in on Thursday, July 4 to watch the broadcast show featured on WIS News Primetime at 7:30 p.m.

Irmo’s Inclusive Independence Day Celebration is coined as the biggest non-fireworks show in the area. Enjoy hot dogs, live music, and snow cones. Instead of a fireworks show, bring a blanket + cozy up for a Laser Light Show starting around 9:30 p.m.

Do activities during the day, like attending the Lexington County Peach Festival — just head home before the fireworks begin ~9 p.m. When you get home, stay indoors + turn up the TV to help drown out some residential fireworks.