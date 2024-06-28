Support Us Button Widget
How to celebrate the Fourth of July if you don’t like fireworks

Not everyone loves the loud boom that echoes as fireworks go off on Independence Day. Here’s a short guide for how to still participate in the celebration if you (or your pets) don’t like fireworks.

June 28, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
The 36th annual 4th of July Celebration on Lake Murray firework show will be streamed on TV. | Photo by Bennie Brawley

Though fireworks cause many to “ooh” and “ahh,” others aren’t keen on the echoing booms. Here are three ways to celebrate Independence Day without (or further away from) fireworks.

Did you know the annual Fourth of July Celebration on Lake Murray fireworks show can be streamed from your couch? Tune in on Thursday, July 4 to watch the broadcast show featured on WIS News Primetime at 7:30 p.m.

Irmo’s Inclusive Independence Day Celebration is coined as the biggest non-fireworks show in the area. Enjoy hot dogs, live music, and snow cones. Instead of a fireworks show, bring a blanket + cozy up for a Laser Light Show starting around 9:30 p.m.

Do activities during the day, like attending the Lexington County Peach Festival — just head home before the fireworks begin ~9 p.m. When you get home, stay indoors + turn up the TV to help drown out some residential fireworks.