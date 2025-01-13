Support Us Button Widget
Mac and Cheese Festival coming to Segra Park

Celebrate all things mac and cheese at Segra Park on March 22 with food trucks, live music, and VIP experiences.

January 13, 2025 • 
David Stringer
Segra Park will host its first Mac and Cheese Festival in March. | Photo provided by Segra Park.

The Columbia Fireflies are bringing another savory event to Segra Park with the Mac and Cheese Festival on Saturday, March 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Building on the success of last summer’s sold-out Taco and Margarita Festival and being the host venue of the Southeastern Barbecue Showdown, this new festival brings all things mac and cheese to the park, including food trucks, live music, and specialty concessions.

Tickets are now on sale with general admission for $10 in advance or $20 on the day (food sold separately).

VIP packages are available:

  • VIP ($45 pre-sale/$60 day of) | Includes a T-shirt, two drink vouchers, and general admission.
  • Ultimate VIP ($75 pre-sale/$90 day-of) | Adds Club Level Access with a build-your-own mac & cheese bar.