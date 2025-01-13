Mac and Cheese Festival coming to Segra Park

The Columbia Fireflies are bringing another savory event to Segra Park with the Mac and Cheese Festival on Saturday, March 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Building on the success of last summer’s sold-out Taco and Margarita Festival and being the host venue of the Southeastern Barbecue Showdown, this new festival brings all things mac and cheese to the park, including food trucks, live music, and specialty concessions.

Tickets are now on sale with general admission for $10 in advance or $20 on the day (food sold separately).

VIP packages are available:

