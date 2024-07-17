Made with Cola Love’s latest activation: PSYCHii pop up shop

Made with Cola Love, a local nonprofit connecting available real estate with local entrepreneurs, has unveiled its latest activation. In partnership with the Cason Development Group, local production company and creative agency PSYCHii‘s new pop-up shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2222 Sumter St., formerly occupied by NoMa Warehouse. The pop-up will run through Monday, Aug. 12.

A look inside the PYSCHii pop up shop at 2222 Sumter St. in Cottontown. Photo by David Stringer, COLAtoday

Meet Patrick Rutledge, the creative force behind PSYCHii. Earlier this year, Rutledge partnered with 12 artists to create CO-fi, Vol. 1, a collection of songs released during an event at the Boyd Innovation Center in Five Points. Patrick believes that “weird is a super-power” and connects with artists, thinkers, and dreamers through conversations and collaborations.

In addition to the storefront, Rutledge will host weekly workshops to share his knowledge and experience in the creative world with the community.